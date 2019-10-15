$15.54 Billion Radio Frequency Component Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Frequency Component - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radio Frequency Component market accounted for $15.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for direct wireless connectivity devices with the internet and advancements in technology and miniaturization property of these RF components. However, higher expenditures and capability to fit in small size applications may restrain the market growth.



Components of radiofrequency are the building blocks that enable connectivity in various electronic devices that are currently used. These RF components also help in energy conservation as through continuous communication, the various devices can correspondingly power on or off. The radiofrequency components enable the transmission and identification of frequencies.



By Product, the Power Amplifier segment is significantly growing during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of consumer electronics and growing usage of LTE technology and increasing applications of the power amplifier in the smartphone, audio system and other owing to its high efficiency and improved durability.



By geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period attributed to the rapid disposable income coupled with the consumer electronics industry.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Radio Frequency Component Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Power Amplifier

5.3 Modulators and Demodulators

5.4 Filters

5.5 Antenna Switches

5.6 Duplexer

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Radio Frequency Component Market, By Module

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Duplexer + PA Module

6.3 Multi Duplexer Module

6.4 RX + Duplexer Module

6.5 RX Module

6.6 RX Module

6.7 TX Module



7 Global Radio Frequency Component Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gallium Arsenide

7.3 Nitride

7.4 Silicon

7.5 Indium Phosphide

7.6 Other Materials



8 Global Radio Frequency Component Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Technologies

8.3 Smart TVs & Set Top Boxes

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Tablets

8.7 Laptops & Notebooks

8.8 Military

8.9 Mobile Phones



9 Global Radio Frequency Component Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ANADIGICS Inc.

13.2 AVAGO Technologies

13.3 Epson Toyocom

13.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

13.5 Murata Manufacturing

13.6 RDA Microelectronics

13.7 RF Micro devices

13.8 Skyworks Inc.

13.9 Tektronix, Inc.

13.10 Triquint Semiconductors

13.11 Vectron International

13.12 WIN Semiconductors Corp

13.13 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited

13.15 Texas Instruments, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2yweh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

