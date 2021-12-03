15.58% CAGR in Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe | Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA and Cengage Learning Inc. Among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

The digital educational publishing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.65 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.58%. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Rest of Europe). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Regional Analysis

This market research report by Technavio provides detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors to support organizations in creating efficient business plans. According to our analysis, 34% of the market's growth is expected to originate from the UK during the forecast period. Market growth in the UK will be faster than the growth of the market in Germany. The increasing number of international students enrolling in online degrees will drive the digital educational publishing market growth in the UK during the forecast period.

Digital Educational Publishing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.44 Regional analysis UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 34% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Lagardere SCA, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

