$15.59 Billion LED Chip Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Chip Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LED chip market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$15.594 billion in 2024 from US$8.933 billion in 2018.



Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting is the major driver of the LED chip market. Supportive government policies and incentives to boost the usage of LED lights is further escalating the production of LED lights which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for LED chips.



Increasing applications of LED lights in industries such as automotive and transportation is another factor behind the growth of LED Chip market.



APAC dominates the LED Chip market throughout the forecast period on account of high production of LEDs in countries like China, India, and Taiwan and the presence of major LED manufacturers in the region.



Drivers



Steady fall in the price of LEDs leading to its growing adoption.

Growing focus on the efficient use of resources.

Restraints



Availability of substitutes

Industry Update



In November 2017 , Osram AG announced the operation of its new LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia .

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL LED CHIP BY TYPE

5.1. Surface-mounted diode (SMD)

5.2. Chip on Board (COB)

5.3. Flip-Chip (ETI FC)



6. GLOBAL LED CHIP MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Encoders

6.2. Optical Switches

6.3. Optical Communications

6.4. Distance Measurement

6.5. Others



7. GLOBAL LED CHIP MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. United Kingdom

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Japan

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. South Korea

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Cree, Inc.

OSRAM AG

Lumileds holdings B.V.

Seoul Semiconductor

LG Innotek

Epistar Corporation

San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Nichia

Toyoda Gosei

Huacan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

