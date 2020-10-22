15.6 Million Passengers Pass Through Sheremetyevo Airport in First Nine Months of 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 15,606,000 people from January through September of 2020. There were 145,368 take-off and landing operations in the same nine-month period.

The largest contributors to the growth of Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic in this period were Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Rossiya, Ikar, Royal Flight and Air France.

Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic in the third quarter was 476% higher than in the second quarter, totaling 5.837 million people. This growth was due to the high demand for flights to popular Russian domestic resort destinations, as well as the partial resumption of regular international flights, including popular tourist destinations in Turkey.

The number of passengers served on domestic airlines reached 4.967 million, an increase of 424% over the second quarter. Growth was due mostly to an increase in demand for flights to Sochi, Simferopol and Anapa. In the third quarter, passenger traffic on international airlines amounted to 869,930 people, which is 1,225% more than in the second quarter. The greatest demand was for flights to destinations such as Antalya, Istanbul and London.

The airport served 2.156 million passengers in the month of September, when there were 15,878 take-off and landing operations.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 destinations. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of the quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

