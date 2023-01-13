$15.8 Billion Worldwide Wireless POS Terminals Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Ingenico, Verifone, First Data and PAX Global Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless POS Terminals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless POS terminals market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.33% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A wireless POS terminal (Point of Sale) is a digital device employed to process card payments in banks, retail stores, museums, metro stations, pharmacies and restaurants. It is bifurcated into software and hardware solutions. The software solution consists of asset management, content management and configuration solutions.

Whereas, the hardware category includes workstation, payment terminals like smartphones and tablets allied with credit or debit card readers, and accessories including monitors, barcode scanners, receipt printers and cash drawers. The POS process generally begins with the scanning of a user's information provided by their debit, credit or prepaid card.

Following this, the terminal verifies whether the available amount is sufficient to complete the transaction from the user's bank account. The transaction takes place after confirmation and the terminal stores a note of the transfer and acknowledges it with a receipt.



Introduction of Personal Identification Number (PIN) and chip-embedded payment cards have minimized security-related concerns, thereby creating a positive outlook for the global wireless POS terminals market. Moreover, the sales of POS terminals are being boosted by the increasing wireless connectivity coupled with the availability of peripheral devices, scanners, card readers, and printers.

In addition to this, the affordable and portable nature of these terminals is a major advantage which helps in reducing the operation cost for retailers. Further, ultra-portable forms of these systems are being introduced by manufacturers. For instance, they have produced POS terminals with the size of a credit card. Apart from this, the number of people using their existing tablet/system as a POS terminal with the help of specialized software is rapidly increasing.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Ingenico, Verifone, First Data, PAX Global Technology, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, BBPOS, Elavon, Castles Technology, Winpos, Bitel, Cegid Group, Squirrel Systems, Newland Payment Technology, Citixsys Americas, Izettle, Revel Systems, ShopKeep, TouchBistro Inc. and Vend.



