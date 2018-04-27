15 City Council Presidents from America's Largest Cities Convene in Chicago to Discuss Solutions to Shared Challenges

CHICAGO, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Chicago City Council, the National League of Cities (NLC) convened 15 city council presidents from America's largest cities to discuss topics including affordable housing, community development and infrastructure needs. By building a peer support network tailored to the needs of city council presidents, speakers and chairpersons, NLC provides a platform for these leaders to share strategies and solutions to the unique challenges facing large cities. The meeting, held April 26-28, comes one year after the inaugural Large City Council Presidents Convening in New York City, a first-of-its-kind peer group of legislative leaders from the nation's largest cities.
"In America's largest cities, city council leaders are responsible for legislation that governs millions of our residents," said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities (NLC). "By providing a platform to discuss different approaches to issues like affordable housing and infrastructure investment, our goal is to equip these leaders with new ideas and strategies to build stronger, safer and more economically vibrant communities."
NLC is the largest membership and advocacy organization for cities and their leaders, representing the interests of more than 19,000 cities, towns and villages across America. But the vast majority of cities have a population of less than 100,000, with only 47 cities having a population of 400,000 and above, according the U.S. Census Bureau.
"I am thrilled to share my city with 14 fellow council presidents from across the county," said Chicago City Council President Pro Tempore Margaret Laurino. "Our citizens rely on us to make the right choices for them and their children every time, every day. This network is one way to share and develop real solutions."
The 15 cities participating include:
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Baltimore, Md.
- Boston, Mass.
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Chicago, Ill.
- Dallas, Texas
- Denver, Colo.
- Detroit, Mich.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Louisville, Ky.
- Mesa, Ariz.
- Milwaukee, Wisc.
- Philadelphia, Penn.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Washington, D.C.
The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org
