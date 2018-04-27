15 City Council Presidents from America's Largest Cities Convene in Chicago to Discuss Solutions to Shared Challenges

"In America's largest cities, city council leaders are responsible for legislation that governs millions of our residents," said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities (NLC). "By providing a platform to discuss different approaches to issues like affordable housing and infrastructure investment, our goal is to equip these leaders with new ideas and strategies to build stronger, safer and more economically vibrant communities."

NLC is the largest membership and advocacy organization for cities and their leaders, representing the interests of more than 19,000 cities, towns and villages across America. But the vast majority of cities have a population of less than 100,000, with only 47 cities having a population of 400,000 and above, according the U.S. Census Bureau.

"I am thrilled to share my city with 14 fellow council presidents from across the county," said Chicago City Council President Pro Tempore Margaret Laurino. "Our citizens rely on us to make the right choices for them and their children every time, every day. This network is one way to share and develop real solutions."

The 15 cities participating include:

Atlanta, Ga.

Baltimore, Md.

Boston, Mass.

Charlotte, N.C.

Chicago, Ill.

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colo.

Detroit, Mich.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Louisville, Ky.

Mesa, Ariz.

Milwaukee, Wisc .

. Philadelphia, Penn.

St. Louis, Mo.

Washington , D.C.

