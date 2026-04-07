15 Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Selected for 2026 Law360 Editorial Advisory Boards

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were selected as members of Law360's 2026 editorial advisory boards. Board members will provide feedback and offer insights on Law360's coverage to help shape future reporting.

The selected Greenberg Traurig lawyers, their practice areas, office locations, and the Law360 editorial boards on which they will serve are listed below:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP