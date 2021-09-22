15 John Hancock wholesalers recognized as 2021 Advisor Allies by National Association of Plan Advisors

Once again, the Advisor Allies named to this year's list were selected based on votes cast by several thousand advisors from a list of more than 700 wholesalers nominated by NAPA Firm Partner recordkeepers and DCIOs.

"I am proud that our wholesalers were so well-represented on NAPA's list again this year," said Gary Tankersley, head of sales and distribution, John Hancock Retirement. "Our ability to maintain our relationships – in spite of the disruption that everyone has experienced in 2021- is an incredible example of our dedicated team and shows how much strong partnership matters. We truly appreciate the work these advisors are doing to build and grow their businesses and are committed to adding value to their practices."

"Thanks to NAPA and all of the advisors for recognizing our wholesalers as allies. Our DCIO team is dedicated to helping retirement plan fiduciaries with investment exposure and diversification needs," added Todd Cassler, head of institutional distribution, John Hancock Investment Management. "Our goal is to help make their retirement plans work using our global resources, asset manager network and wide range of investment strategies."

John Hancock wholesalers listed among NAPA's 2021 Top 100 Advisor Allies:

Derrick Amey , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management Dennis Beaudet , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Bradford Boney , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Ryan Fay , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management *

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management * Dan Fratalia , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Jerry Giovinazzo , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Adam Johnson , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Aylmer Magill , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management Chris McDavid , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Mark Needham , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Steven Person , John Hancock Retirement

, John Hancock Retirement Brandon Radach , DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management

, DCIO, John Hancock Investment Management Scott Ward , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Jason Yepko , John Hancock Retirement *

, John Hancock Retirement * Dan Zibaitis , John Hancock Retirement *

* Ranked in the Top 10 in their respective category

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For nearly 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.1 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans - and no two plan participants - are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, financial professionals, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers results.

As of June 30, 2021, John Hancock serviced over 52,000 retirement plans with over 3.1 million participants* and over $218 billion in AUMA.2

*Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance.

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD$1.0 trillion (US$834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

