$15 Million SuperPAC "Battleground California" Targets Eight Congressional Districts to Take Back the House

OAKLAND, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Battleground California has become California's only independent expenditure coalition aimed at winning eight competitive congressional races that will securely position Democrats to take back the House from two more years of Republican control. Chaired by California Donor Table (CDT) and joined by Courage California, Communities for a New California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California VOTES, National Union of Healthcare Workers, Inland Empire United, CHIRLA Action Fund, Way to Win, the Working Families Party, and Movement Voter Project, the SuperPAC will invest $15 million targeting races where Latino, AAPI, and Black voters will be the margin of difference towards a Democratic-controlled Congress.

In a year when voter apathy is high, Trump is activating his base toward extreme white nationalism, and voters are saturated with misinformation – these races will take coordinated resources and action to win. Unlike many Democratic PACs spending millions of dollars on advertising, Battleground California will employ local community-based organizations to manage field operations, direct voter mobilization and turnout, produce culturally competent messaging in several languages, and develop unique local programming.

Contrary to other battleground states, California lacks a long-term funding apparatus for progressive groups to coordinate efforts in critical congressional races. Battleground California is designed to be a multi-cycle partnership, providing critical infrastructure for California's political future in federal elections.

"People of color make up the majority of California's population, but despite that, millions of dollars get spent persuading white voters," said Michael Gomez Daly, Political Strategist of CDT. "We have an opportunity and responsibility to increase voter turnout and establish a democracy that supports and cares for people of all backgrounds and experiences – especially those most affected by policies impacting reproductive rights, climate change, workers' rights, healthcare, and education."

With the rise of polarization and gerrymandering, due in part to the 2013 Shelby County Supreme Court decision, decades of progress in racial justice have eroded the number of contested districts in each state. Due to the integrity of California's fair redistricting process and the size of its population, the state holds the country's largest number of competitive districts.

As a result of changing demographics and investments in voter engagement in historically underrepresented communities, once-conservative strongholds like San Diego, Orange County, Inland Empire, and Central Valley are becoming increasingly progressive. CDT has a long and successful track record funding organizations engaging people of color to vote for Democratic candidates. Their long-term investments have transformed political leadership in regions, turning red counties purple, and purple counties blue.

Battleground California will focus on winning races in CA-3 (Northern California), CA-13 and CA-22 (Central Valley), CA-27 (North Los Angeles), CA-40, CA-45 and CA-47 (Orange County), and CA-41 (Inland Empire), while monitoring races in CA-9 and CA-49.

California Donor Table is the oldest donor network in the country that invests in political power and civic engagement across all tax statuses — including 501c3s, 501c4s, and PACs — while centering racial equity and justice. Since their founding in 2006, they've distributed $55 million to ensure communities of color are centered in government and continue to build power for the long term. Their investments have rebalanced governing power in California at regional, state, and federal levels to advance a people-centered democracy. Their work expands opportunities for elected leaders, voting practices, and political advocacy to embody the values and needs of communities of color.

