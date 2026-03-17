15 minutes from airport to expo: Business zone draws global visitors

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone hosted its first large-scale international expo, the 2026 Appliance and Electronics World Expo, from March 12-14.

The event gathered global technology enthusiasts and industry professionals, showcasing cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Streamlined entry processes

A Romanian visitor experienced the zone's streamlined entry process when he arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport with four hours to spare before his return flight. While waiting at the terminal, he came across promotional information for AWE 2026.

Already impressed by China's smart technology, he completed his registration on his phone in just two minutes before boarding a shuttle bus. The shuttle bus took him to the expo venue in just 15 minutes.

As a pilot program for China's high-level opening-up, the Eastern Hub IBCZ allows foreign guests to stay for up to 30 days with a valid invitation registered with the zone's administrative authority. Extensions can be applied if necessary. Additionally, imported goods benefit from favorable tax policies, significantly reducing both costs and preparation time for international exhibitors.

Seeking cooperation opportunities

Inside the exhibition hall, the venue buzzed with lively negotiations and constant inquiries.

One of the exhibitors, ULS Robotics Co Ltd, a company known for its exoskeleton robots, invited partners, technical experts, and purchasers from 17 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Singapore, to explore business opportunities.

Zhang Hua, the company's marketing partner, said, "In the past, overseas clients found the visa application process troublesome. Now, they can fly directly here, put on our product, and experience climbing stairs for themselves. This allows them to instantly understand what 'strength augmentation' means."

An Indonesian buyer was captivated by a "bunny" robot developed by AI software company SenseTime. This chess-playing robot, featuring animated rabbit ears and a fluffy tail, combined with customizable voice functions and a user interface, is expected to be popular in Indonesia, where chess is a beloved pastime among children.

Shen Yichen, founder of the tech company Lightelligence, launched LightSphere 128, a scalable solution to meet the rapidly expanding global demand for computing power.

Spotting cost-effective products

At an AI glasses booth, Liviu Rosca, the general manager of Romlead International Trading Co Ltd, was impressed by the glasses' six-hour battery life, which can be extended to 18 hours with a backup battery. "That's more than sufficient," he remarked, inquiring further about the memory specs.

Rosca noted that some smart glasses offered high visual clarity, potentially freeing users from reliance on smartphones. He plans to secure deals with at least three Chinese suppliers during the expo, emphasizing the strong performance and competitive pricing of Chinese robotics products.

Many international buyers recognize AWE 2026 as a showcase of innovative yet cost-effective technology. A Singaporean businessman said he is particularly interested in discovering products not yet widely available in international markets. His focus includes smart devices for pets, health care products for aging populations, and versatile service robots.

The businessman was particularly impressed by Agibot's robots designed in the forms of a panda, a horse, and a bee, as well as the company's innovative leasing model. He believes China has pioneered a practical pathway for the commercial deployment of robotics and that there is growing market demand in Singapore.

Click the link below to read the original article:

https://english.shanghai.gov.cn/en-EasternHubIBCZ/20260316/887821ec37084122a50e4c997ef8ea86.html

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn