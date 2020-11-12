15 Powerhouse Latinas to Know in 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With passion and flair, Latinas are rising up in business. Stanford Graduate School of Business data shows Latin-owned businesses could add $1.5 trillion to the U.S. economy. Check out this list of Latinas to Watch in 2021 from Pagne PR.

Ada Duran, In-a-Gruv

Ada Duran has created a unique twist on shoes that have less environmental impact and bring comfort to women's strides. "I put shoes on people's feet, keep shoes out of landfills, and create job opportunities." Ada is changing trend followers into trendsetters.

Claudia Romo Edelman, We Are All Human Foundation

Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, is dedicated to advancing diversity, inclusion, and equity. With unbelievable experience, Claudia continues pushing forward. "I am an absolute believer that change is possible."

Crystal Garcia, Lateena Tees

Crystal couldn't find shirts that represented her. Lateena Tees embodies Crystal's desire to encourage Latina women to pursue big ideas. Crystal says, "Watching someone relate to the product brings me joy."

Erika Rodriguez, Nadi Marketing

Erika is supporting businesses that are focused on doing good by providing eco-conscious digital marketing. Her mission? "I really want to focus on social impact organizations and ecopreneurs."

Jennifer Hemphill, Her Dinero Matters

Jennifer is on a mission to make Latinas financially confident. "Once you get comfortable with finances, you can tackle anything." Jennifer boosts awareness with her podcast which connects Latinas who are mastering money management.

Leslie Valdivia and Joanna Rosario-Rocha, Vive Cosmetics

Leslie and Joanna are bringing Latinas to the forefront of beauty. "Our company reflects the people we serve. Diversity is not just in the brand but in our staff. We want people to look at our company and say 'this is what diversity looks like.'"

Mandy Davila, Good Skin Club

For Mandy, finding the right products was always difficult. After conducting research with dermatologists, Mandy decided to start her own line. Her philosophy? "What you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body."

Maria Correa, MO Creative

Maria helps non-profits get their message across through visual storytelling. "My personal mission is to continue working for the Latino community, advocating for their rights, and helping to eliminate racism around being Latino in the United States."

Natalie Puglisi, The Legal Babe Society

Natalie is here to help businesses get legally protected and started on the right foot. Her advice? "We are setting the tone for the future not only as women but as minority women. Just jump and it'll be worth it."

Maria Elizabeth Weix, Weix Group

Maria has made a career out of helping people build financial strategies to reach their goals, cure their debt, and feel in control. Her main piece of advice: "Don't doubt yourself so much. Looking back, I think, why not sooner?"

Paulette Piñero, Lead Media LLC

Paulette's goal is to help Latinas become successful business owners. "Getting a business coach is not something that is embedded in our culture. When I saw how much it goes into building a business, I knew I had to share that."

Paulina Serrato, Maniorpedi

Women in the corporate world want to get their nails done but don't have the time, so Maniorpedi was born. A mobile nail workforce servicing women in corporate offices. The benefits? Women get their "me time" without sacrificing family time.

Pricelda Cid, Ergotherapy

Pricelda decided to take her career in the healthcare industry and make the leap into entrepreneurship. Her specialty? Ergonomics. "I get to teach people how ergonomics can help." Working from home or in a new environment? Check out Ergotherapy.

Taylor Tieman, Taylor Tieman Law

Taylor noticed the influx of female attorneys helping small businesses. What she didn't see was Latina representation. "The Latin community already has a tainted view of the legal system and I want to be the person to change that."

Yahaira Kramer, AccountHer

Yahaira inspires women to launch their own businesses. Her piece of advice? "In order to build a sustainable business, you really need to be in communication with your accountant." Yahaira is on a mission to promote education and financial literacy for women.

