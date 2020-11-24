15 Seconds of Stardom Creates Unique Opportunity to Benefit Homeless Charity

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO

300 Pine (AKA the historic Bon Marche Building) in Seattle presents "15 Seconds of Stardom."

Seattle's Star at 300 Pine will benefit homeless charity Mary's Place this holiday season through interactive technology. Photograph courtesy of Western Neon.

Produced by Sortis Holdings and created by WLCR and Brain Bucket.

WHAT

In 2019, the famous Seattle Star atop the Bon Marche building in Seattle came within days of missing the holiday season after 62 consecutive years. The Star was rumored to be damaged beyond repair, but the 300 Pine development team, in conjunction with support from Amazon and Western Neon, was able to safely get it installed one last time. For 2020, the Seattle Star has been completely rebuilt using state of the art materials but following the original 1950's Bob James' plans. The Seattle Star 2.0 has new technology and software that will allow individuals to create their own completely unique experiences.

With COVID-19 impacting holiday celebrations worldwide this new technology will deliver the holiday celebration directly to you and the public through "15 Seconds of Stardom." "15 Seconds" is an opportunity to purchase and play a programmed light show on the Seattle Star from anywhere in the world through the website 15secondsofstardom.com. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will be donated to Mary's Place.

Mary's Place invites the community to join their effort to ensure that no child sleeps outside. As the weather gets colder and our health crisis worsens, a safe, warm place to come inside is more important than ever. At Mary's Place, families find stability, resources for housing, employment, wellness, and hope.

Amazon and Mary's Place are close partners. In March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary's Place opened a new shelter within Amazon's Seattle headquarters, just a few blocks from the Seattle Star. The Mary's Place Family Center in The Regrade, spanning 63,000 square feet and eight floors, has space to safely shelter more than 200 family members fighting homelessness each night.

WHERE

300 Pine Street atop the historic Bon Marche building at the corner of Fourth Avenue & Pine Street, Seattle, Washington, USA but available to livestream view from anywhere in the World at 15secondsofstardom.com .

WHY

Celebrate the holiday season & benefit Mary's Place, a non-profit dedicated to providing shelter and housing resources for women, children and families.

WHEN

Kickoff Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 5 pm in conjunction with the Westlake Tree Lighting and running through Wednesday, January 6th, 2021.

HOW

Go to 15secondsofstardom.com on desktop, mobile or tablet; reserve your time slot; and then create your own custom light show to display to the world on the 160-foot-tall star for $15. Longer durations can be purchased in increments of 1 minute, 5 minutes, and 30 minutes.

Easy pattern and color selections on the website allow users to create and preview their custom light shows, prior to completing their purchase. Subscribers will be emailed a link to a status page where they can see a countdown to when their show will go live. They will also have an opportunity on the status page to update their time slot if desired.

Once the show goes live, it can be viewed on a livestream, on the status page or homepage, and, of course, in person! After the show airs, the subscriber will receive a video of their show, as it played on the star, sent to their email for sharing on social channels.

Additional durations or customizations can also be purchased (for example, corporate sponsorship) by contacting the service team for more information at [email protected]. High demand time slots, such as New Year's Eve, Christmas Eve and Christmas, will be closed for booking initially. Stay tuned for updates when those slots will open for purchase. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will be donated to Mary's Place: https://www.marysplaceseattle.org/

CONTACT

Margaret Nicoll: Text 206-310-5750 or Email [email protected]

