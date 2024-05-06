15 Weekends of Summer, 100s of Reasons to Explore Western Cook County

Discover the Communities of Western Cook County All Summer Long

OAK PARK, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Oak Park , the state-certified convention and visitors bureau for western Cook County, is announcing its "15 weeks of Summer 100's of Reasons to Visit Campaign." The bureau represets the Village of Oak Park and 15 other communities and is chock-full of plans, events and unique places for adults and kids to discover big city thrills with suburban convenience.

"There is only 15 weeks of summer, and we have 100's of Reasons for you to explore western Cook County. From walking tours, bike paths, festivals, and events, to fantastic dining options, we can fill your weekends from sunup to sundown" said Annie Coakley, executive director of Visit Oak Park. "Americans, Midwesterners and Chicagoans are looking to visit exciting places off the beaten path without sacrificing the thrill and energy of big cities. Visit Oak Park easily satisfies that desire. Our communities have world-renowned architecture, vibrant cultures, mouth-watering cuisine and outdoor adventure, including Brookfield Zoo Chicago, which is home to more than 3,400 creatures from across the globe."

As more people venture outside the city, Visit Oak Park has ample events and activities for people from across the Midwest offering unique experiences with suburban convenience. Whether your perfect day is to wonder the masterpieces that are Frank Lloyd Wright homes, or take a hike in the Cook County Forest Preserves maybe you just want to create your own Italian Beef Sandwich crawl, there are hundreds of reasons to explore the western suburbs this summer.

Below is just a taste of what Visit Oak Park has to offer, the bureau is pleased to showcase the Visit Oak Park area and all that western Cook County has to offer.

Architecture

Frank Lloyd Wright homes Walking and biking tours

homes Wright Architecture River Forest Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Pleasant Home

Cheney Mansion

Maywood historic homes

historic homes Frederick Law Olmstead Walking Tours in Riverside

Historical Museums/Tours

Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum

History Museums: Oak Park- River Forest , La Grange, Maywood

, La Grange, Cemetery tours

Gangster Tours

The Hampton House (by appointment only)

Art & Shopping

Oak Park and River Forest Mini Murals

and River Forest Mini Murals Oak Park Art League

Riverside Arts Center and Freeark Gallery

Compassion Factory in Brookfield

Maywood Fine Arts Association

Shop with local makers

The LaGrange Art Museum, housed in an 1890s county jail

Jackson Square Antique Mall

La Grange Park Antique Mall

Forest Park Emporium

Boutiques

Kids & Family Fun

Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Hamill Family Wildlife Encounters

Galloping Ghost Arcade & Galloping Ghost Pinball

Escape Factor

The Oak Park Conservatory

Trailside Museum of Natural History

Art classes

Oak Park Society of Model Engineers

Cooking classes

Bike trails on Salt Creek Trail

Bicycle rentals in Riverside

WonderWorks Children's Museum

Junction Diner

Gordon Park Playground and Splash Pad

Forest Park Aquatic Center

Waterlemon Indoor Play Café

Ceramic Art Café

Kidcreate Studio

Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio

Digital Adventures Oak Park

Magical Minds Studio

Fair Game

Just Escape Room

La Grange Pet Parade

Cernan Space Center in River Grove

Bites, Beers & Beverages

Amerikas

One Lake Brewing

Kettlestrings Tavern

Kingslahger Brewing Company

Imperial Oak

Milkstop Cafe

Milk Money Brewery

Hop District Community Brewing Co.

Thipi Thai

Tate's Old Fashioned Ice Cream

The Fat Duck

Junction Diner

The Chew Chew

La Barra

Sawmilly Sandwich Shoppe

Publican Quality Bread

The Highland Queen Drive-in

Poor Boy

Mickey's Gyros & Ribs

Parky's Hot Dogs

Other Visit Oak Park events include :

Oak Park River Forest (OPRF) Housewalk and Walking Tours – May

(OPRF) Housewalk and Walking Tours – May Olmsted Walking Tours in Riverside – May-October

– May-October Park District of Oak Park events – Mother's Day Picnic on the Porch at Pleasant Home, May 12

events – Mother's Day Picnic on the Porch at Pleasant Home, Haymarket Martyrs Monument and Radical Row Tours at Forest Home Cemetery, First Saturdays May-October

16-Inch Softball Tournament – July

Village of Franklin Park Railroad Day – June 8 – 10am – 3pm

– – Forest Park Juneteenth Family Pool Party – June

Juneteenth Community Celebration, Westchester – June 22

– Juneteenth Parade and Cookout, Oak Park – June

– June Wright Plus Housewalk in Oak Park – September

– September Thursday Night Out in Downtown Oak Park – Thursday evening from 5-9pm June 6 to August 29

– Thursday evening from Schiller Park Pierogi Fun Fest – September

La Grange Pet Parade – 77 th Anniversary – June 1

Anniversary – Mayor Tamburino's Annual Hillside Cemetery Tour – October

Forest Park Historical Society – Forest Home Cemetery Tours

Chitown Gangster Tours – September

