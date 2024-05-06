15 Weekends of Summer, 100s of Reasons to Explore Western Cook County
May 06, 2024, 09:30 ET
Discover the Communities of Western Cook County All Summer Long
OAK PARK, Ill., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Oak Park, the state-certified convention and visitors bureau for western Cook County, is announcing its "15 weeks of Summer 100's of Reasons to Visit Campaign." The bureau represets the Village of Oak Park and 15 other communities and is chock-full of plans, events and unique places for adults and kids to discover big city thrills with suburban convenience.
"There is only 15 weeks of summer, and we have 100's of Reasons for you to explore western Cook County. From walking tours, bike paths, festivals, and events, to fantastic dining options, we can fill your weekends from sunup to sundown" said Annie Coakley, executive director of Visit Oak Park. "Americans, Midwesterners and Chicagoans are looking to visit exciting places off the beaten path without sacrificing the thrill and energy of big cities. Visit Oak Park easily satisfies that desire. Our communities have world-renowned architecture, vibrant cultures, mouth-watering cuisine and outdoor adventure, including Brookfield Zoo Chicago, which is home to more than 3,400 creatures from across the globe."
As more people venture outside the city, Visit Oak Park has ample events and activities for people from across the Midwest offering unique experiences with suburban convenience. Whether your perfect day is to wonder the masterpieces that are Frank Lloyd Wright homes, or take a hike in the Cook County Forest Preserves maybe you just want to create your own Italian Beef Sandwich crawl, there are hundreds of reasons to explore the western suburbs this summer.
Below is just a taste of what Visit Oak Park has to offer, the bureau is pleased to showcase the Visit Oak Park area and all that western Cook County has to offer.
- Frank Lloyd Wright homes
- Walking and biking tours
- Wright Architecture
- River Forest
- Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
- Pleasant Home
- Cheney Mansion
- Maywood historic homes
- Frederick Law Olmstead Walking Tours in Riverside
Historical Museums/Tours
- Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum
- History Museums: Oak Park- River Forest, La Grange, Maywood
- Cemetery tours
- Gangster Tours
- The Hampton House (by appointment only)
- Oak Park and River Forest Mini Murals
- Oak Park Art League
- Riverside Arts Center and Freeark Gallery
- Compassion Factory in Brookfield
- Maywood Fine Arts Association
- Shop with local makers
- The LaGrange Art Museum, housed in an 1890s county jail
- Jackson Square Antique Mall
- La Grange Park Antique Mall
- Forest Park Emporium
- Boutiques
- Brookfield Zoo Chicago
- Hamill Family Wildlife Encounters
- Galloping Ghost Arcade & Galloping Ghost Pinball
- Escape Factor
- The Oak Park Conservatory
- Trailside Museum of Natural History
- Art classes
- Oak Park Society of Model Engineers
- Cooking classes
- Bike trails on Salt Creek Trail
- Bicycle rentals in Riverside
- WonderWorks Children's Museum
- Junction Diner
- Gordon Park Playground and Splash Pad
- Forest Park Aquatic Center
- Waterlemon Indoor Play Café
- Ceramic Art Café
- Kidcreate Studio
- Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio
- Digital Adventures Oak Park
- Magical Minds Studio
- Fair Game
- Just Escape Room
- La Grange Pet Parade
- Cernan Space Center in River Grove
- Amerikas
- One Lake Brewing
- Kettlestrings Tavern
- Kingslahger Brewing Company
- Imperial Oak
- Milkstop Cafe
- Milk Money Brewery
- Hop District Community Brewing Co.
- Thipi Thai
- Tate's Old Fashioned Ice Cream
- The Fat Duck
- Junction Diner
- The Chew Chew
- La Barra
- Sawmilly Sandwich Shoppe
- Publican Quality Bread
- The Highland Queen Drive-in
- Poor Boy
- Mickey's Gyros & Ribs
- Parky's Hot Dogs
Other Visit Oak Park events include:
- Oak Park River Forest (OPRF) Housewalk and Walking Tours – May
- Olmsted Walking Tours in Riverside – May-October
- Park District of Oak Park events – Mother's Day Picnic on the Porch at Pleasant Home, May 12
- Haymarket Martyrs Monument and Radical Row Tours at Forest Home Cemetery, First Saturdays May-October
- 16-Inch Softball Tournament – July
- Village of Franklin Park Railroad Day – June 8 – 10am – 3pm
- Forest Park Juneteenth Family Pool Party – June
- Juneteenth Community Celebration, Westchester – June 22
- Juneteenth Parade and Cookout, Oak Park – June
- Wright Plus Housewalk in Oak Park – September
- Thursday Night Out in Downtown Oak Park – Thursday evening from 5-9pm June 6 to August 29
- Schiller Park Pierogi Fun Fest – September
- La Grange Pet Parade – 77th Anniversary – June 1
- Mayor Tamburino's Annual Hillside Cemetery Tour – October
- Forest Park Historical Society – Forest Home Cemetery Tours
- Chitown Gangster Tours – September
About Visit Oak Park:
About Visit Oak Park Visit Oak Park is the state-certified convention and visitor bureau serving the Village of Oak Park and its neighboring western Cook County communities of Bellwood, Berkeley, Broadview, Brookfield, Forest Park, Franklin Park, Hillside, La Grange, Maywood, River Forest, River Grove, Schiller Park and Westchester. To learn more, visit www.vistoakpark.com.
