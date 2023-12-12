15 Years, 5 Locations, and a Legacy of Outstanding Achievement for Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law, P.C.

12 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

The premier Carolinas full-service family law firm celebrates a major milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm with five locations throughout the Carolinas, is raising a glass today in celebration of its 15 years of committed service and success. Founded in 2008 in Charlotte, NC, and currently headquartered in the historic Graham building, the firm, led by founder and managing principal Nicole Sodoma, has grown to 35 dedicated attorneys and 40 staff across Mecklenburg County as well as locations in Monroe, NC; Rock Hill, SC; Greenville, SC and another location set to open early 2024.

"I'm tremendously proud of what our team has accomplished over the last 15 years and of our continued growth as a law firm," said Nicole Sodoma, who is also the author of a best-selling book on marriage and divorce, Please Don't Say You're Sorry. "From the beginning, we established a culture of commitment to our clients, to each other, and to our greater Carolinas community. Those values have been fundamental to our continued growth, recognition and standard of excellence as we serve clients across all aspects of family law."

Sodoma leads a team of accomplished, award-winning attorneys. In the past year, Sodoma created Sodoma Professional Services to manage all locations' brand development and administration, restructuring and advancing opportunities for the attorneys that lead each office. First in line, Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner met the milestone of gaining full equity in Sodoma Law Union, located in historic Monroe, NC.

Sodoma Law has become synonymous with client-centered and supportive legal services in all things related to separation and divorce, custody, mediation, estate planning and more. The firm's top-notch lawyers leverage Sodoma's "culture of commitment" to persistently and compassionately advocate for each and every client. Philanthropy continues to be an integral part of Sodoma Law's community focus, reflected in the practice's charitable giving arm, the Sodoma Law Foundation, which supports organizations that improve the well-being of children, families and people experiencing homelessness both regionally and nationally.

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional NC locations in Monroe, Union County; Cornelius, North Mecklenburg County; and in South Carolina in Rock Hill, York County, and Greenville, Greenville County. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law, Mediation, and Estate Planning. Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting Coordinators and attorneys with substantial Guardian ad Litem experience.

Principal and Managing Attorney Penelope L. Hefner Gains Full Equity in Sodoma Law Union

