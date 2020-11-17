15 Years Ago, 3 studio Animators Set Out to Create the Online Learning Platform of the Future. Most Other Online Schools Still Haven't Caught Up.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animation Mentor. In 2005, best friends and professional animators Bobby Beck, Shawn Kelly and Carlos Baena saw a talent problem in the animation industry.

After years of mentoring new animators at Pixar and Industrial Light & Magic, they realized there was a disconnect between the skills required by the animation industry and the training that film and animation schools were providing to up-and-coming animators.

Animation Mentor student Rita Figueira created this shot for the 2020 Animation Mentor Showcase called Prince and Fairy. Check out some of our student work in the 2020 Animation Mentor Showcase. This shot is Dancing Boy by David Nuttall.

While four-year art schools focused on art history and theory, they taught only basic animation concepts instead of the in-depth nuts and bolts of how to animate 3D characters.

Like any true entrepreneurs, Beck, Kelly and Baena decided to solve this problem. They created a state-of-the-art online animation school called Animation Mentor. They hired working animators to teach the principles and techniques that would help their students become great 3D character animators with the skills to step into jobs in the industry.

The co-founders built an online learning platform that supports the social life, communication, and collaboration that is so important to student development and learning. Social media-like tools facilitate a learning environment where artists can work together to share ideas, make new friends, and learn from each other.

Best of all, they're helping the next generation of animators succeed in the animation industry. Check out the full Animation Mentor story on the official blog.

Animation Mentor - The Online Animation School

Established in 2005, Animation Mentor is the original, online animation school. Students learn directly from working industry professionals – with more instructors from major studios than any other school – and get the one-on-one time they need to prepare for a successful career in the animation industry. Animation Mentor students learn using our proprietary online campus, exclusive feedback tools and real-world production pipeline. We have an alumni community of more than 5,000 students in 105 countries, now working in world-class studios like Pixar, DreamWorks, Industrial Light & Magic, Sony, Blue Sky and more.

