15 Years of Facility Solution Experience from Karen Sommers Entrepreneurial Business Turns 15

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions of Boston proudly announces the celebration of its 15th year anniversary as a prominent women-owned business in the facilities management industry. Founded in 2008 by Karen Sommers and Bob Sommers, the company has worked to deliver exceptional services to their clients, while having a positive impact on clients, vendors, the local community, and the City Wide team.

Throughout its journey, City Wide Facility Solutions of Boston has established a reputation for excellence, consistently exceeding client expectations with its comprehensive range of facility management solutions. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in driving its growth and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The company's guarantee is "we do what we say we are going to do".

"I have been working with City Wide for the last 9 months. From the contract negotiations right through to their personnel, they have performed outstanding. My job as an owner has been made much more productive after partnering with City Wide. They have provided a number of facility solutions to issues I had and have performed excellent. Look forward to a long and productive relationship." – Client since December 2022

"I have been satisfied for years. I have received MANY cold calls from numerous cleaning companies asking for 10 minutes of my time to explain just why I should consider them over my current contractor. My answer always is "I am not going to waste your time or mine, you don't fix something that is not broke" and that I am 100% satisfied with the service of the current vendor and have been for over a decade now!" – Client since August 2012

Karen and Bob have turned City Wide Facility Solutions of Boston into a premier employer in the Boston area. Starting as a duo 15 years ago, the organization now employs over 40 people and is on target to generate $27 million in revenue in 2023. The company is proud of the collaborative and supportive culture they have built.

"The culture that Bob and Karen have created is a main reason I am successful at City Wide of Boston. There is always guidance and coaching which leads to the ability to build a great team." – Employee since 2017

City Wide also strives to have an impact on its community, having built several charitable alignments with its clients and local organizations. Each team member is provided a paid volunteer day to give back in their own unique way. The team has used their volunteer day to run the Boston Marathon in support of Boston Children's Hospital, support local nonprofits, food shelters, entrepreneurs, and more. Through these initiatives, City Wide Facility Solutions of Boston aims to enhance the lives of individuals and contribute to the overall strength and well-being of the community.

