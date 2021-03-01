15 Years of NIC+ZOE and designing during COVID

The inspiration for this innovative design-style was Dorian's belief that clothing should be designed with real-life in mind. When she started NIC+ZOE in 2006, she did it with the intention of filling the need for comfortable, stylish designs that could be worn to the office and beyond. She knew the women in her life were too busy to stop home and change before heading to school plays, soccer games, dinner reservations, art openings, or…wherever their lives took them next. They needed a wardrobe that did it all.

And, with that, NIC+ZOE was born.

As the world evolved, so did the brand. The fashion industry had dramatic shifts this past year –the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift to work-from-home impacted the way women dress each day. And NIC+ZOE did what they do best: they listened to what women needed.

Lightbown, now the Chief Creative Officer, began creating. She led her team of designers in virtual meetings and they got to work. They sent inspiration via email, turned living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens into design studios, and made their family members into fit models. The finished result is their Spring 21 line; a masterful collection of styles infused with warmth, color, whimsy, and joy. It proves a fitting way to celebrate their 15th year.

Explore the new collection and the iconic pieces that launched them into success at nicandzoe.com. You can also find them at NIC+ZOE retail stores, department stores like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus, or specialty boutiques across the country.

SOURCE NIC+ZOE

Related Links

https://nicandzoe.com

