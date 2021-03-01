15 Years of NIC+ZOE and designing during COVID
Mar 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the impressive 15 year milestone for Boston-based fashion brand NIC+ZOE. Founded by expert knitwear designer, Dorian Lightbown– the mission of the company is to serve women and "ignite your inner confidence". NIC+ZOE distinguishes itself amongst competitors with styles that do more. The collections are versatile, multi-tasking and strike the balance between comfort and style. The sweaters are as soft and easy as they are colorful, vibrant and unique. The pants are designed with extra-stretch and innovative technology that "holds you in" while the tops, shirts, and blouses feature artistic, pretty prints that make statements. Each collection is designed with pieces that go together – the easy mix and match approach to design makes life easier, giving women ready-to-wear looks that work for everything from workdays to brunches and everything in-between.
The inspiration for this innovative design-style was Dorian's belief that clothing should be designed with real-life in mind. When she started NIC+ZOE in 2006, she did it with the intention of filling the need for comfortable, stylish designs that could be worn to the office and beyond. She knew the women in her life were too busy to stop home and change before heading to school plays, soccer games, dinner reservations, art openings, or…wherever their lives took them next. They needed a wardrobe that did it all.
And, with that, NIC+ZOE was born.
As the world evolved, so did the brand. The fashion industry had dramatic shifts this past year –the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift to work-from-home impacted the way women dress each day. And NIC+ZOE did what they do best: they listened to what women needed.
Lightbown, now the Chief Creative Officer, began creating. She led her team of designers in virtual meetings and they got to work. They sent inspiration via email, turned living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens into design studios, and made their family members into fit models. The finished result is their Spring 21 line; a masterful collection of styles infused with warmth, color, whimsy, and joy. It proves a fitting way to celebrate their 15th year.
Explore the new collection and the iconic pieces that launched them into success at nicandzoe.com. You can also find them at NIC+ZOE retail stores, department stores like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus, or specialty boutiques across the country.
SOURCE NIC+ZOE
Share this article