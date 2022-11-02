$150,000.00 Donated to Combat the Rising Maternal Death Rate in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alison Rose Foundation announced last week that it would donate additional funds to the Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE) Foundation and several local area hospitals to provide medical care to those affected by pregnancy complications. The funds, in addition to previous contributions of $85,000, will to be used to raise awareness and support research efforts of the steadily increasing maternal mortality rate in New York State and across the country.

This year's donations include:

The Alison Rose Foundation is named after Dr. Alison (Ali) Waclawek, a pharmacist and Western NY native who died while giving birth in 2019. Ali’s death was caused by an amniotic fluid embolism, a leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity.

$35,000.00 to the Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE) Foundation

$10,000.00 to Sisters Hospital Foundation

$10,000.00 to the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation

$10,000.00 to Golisano Children's Hospital

"We are truly grateful for the generosity and continued support from the Alison Rose Foundation. We are honored to play a small part in honoring her amazing legacy through supporting the incredible care being provided by our teams at Oishei Children's Hospital," said Andrew Bennett, vice president of The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

"These funds will accelerate our research on this rare syndrome helping us transform AFE into a predictable, preventable, and treatable condition,'' shared Miranda Klassen, Executive Director of the AFE Foundation.

About the Alison Rose Foundation:

Dr. Alison (Ali) Waclawek, a pharmacist and Western NY native, died while giving birth in 2019. Ali's death was caused by an amniotic fluid embolism, a leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity. Estimated to occur in 1 in 40,000 pregnancies, there is no known cause or way to predict who is at risk. The Alison Rose Foundation was created in her memory by her husband, Dr. Justin Waclawek, a fellow pharmacist and Western NY native.

Ali was born in Rochester, NY where her parents and brothers still reside. She was an alumni of the University at Buffalo and D'Youville College School of Pharmacy, posthumously earning the esteemed D'Youville Delta Sigma alumni award. She had an accomplished life and career that included becoming a Buffalo Jill and, upon completion of school, a Supervising Pharmacist with Walgreens.

Those interested in supporting the Alison Rose Foundation are encouraged to learn more and donate at https://www.alisonrosefoundation.com/.

SOURCE Alison Rose Foundation