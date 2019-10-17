$150+ Billion Methane Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methane - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Methane market accounted for $88.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.27 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors boosting the market are extensively used in manufacturing fuel, growing electricity production owing to the increasing demand for power and the increasing use of transportation vehicles are driving the market. However, the difficulty in storage and transportation, and its explosive nature hampers the market growth.



Methane is a chemical compound with the chemical formula CH4 (one atom of carbon and four atoms of hydrogen). It is a group-14 hydride and the simplest alkane, and is the main constituent of natural gas. The relative abundance of methane on Earth makes it an attractive fuel, although capturing and storing it poses challenges due to its gaseous state under normal conditions for temperature and pressure.



Based on Application, Fuel segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as these materials are made to react with other substances so that it releases energy as heat energy or to be used for work. The concept was originally applied solely to those materials capable of releasing chemical energy but has since also been applied to other sources of heat energy such as nuclear energy.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth due to growing industrialization which has led to the growth in the number of industries and the increased usage of methane as feedstock. Additionally, it is also used in the rapidly growing automotive industries as fuel.



Some of the key players in Global Methane market are:

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Methane Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthetic

5.3 Natural



6 Global Methane Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gasification

6.3 Fermentation



7 Global Methane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fuel

7.3 Natural Gas

7.4 Chemical Feedstock

7.5 Liquified Natural Gas

7.6 Liquid-Methane Rocket Fuel

7.7 Power Generation

7.8 Residential

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Methane Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.4 Electrical

8.5 Chemical

8.6 Other End Users



9 Global Methane Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BP PLC

11.2 Oil And Natural Gas Corporation

11.3 IGas Energy

11.4 Black Diamond Energy Inc.

11.5 China National Petroleum Corporation

11.6 Senex Energy Limited

11.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

11.8 Occidental Petroleum

11.9 China National Offshore Oil Company

11.10 Dart Energy Corporation

11.11 TLOU Energy Ltd

11.12 Metgasco Ltd.

11.13 Bow Energy

11.14 G3 Exploration



