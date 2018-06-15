150+ Customers Choose SearchBlox to Replace Their Google Search Appliance

GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Google announced its end-of-support for the Google Search Appliance (GSA), many GSA customers have been evaluating replacement options for their search solutions. Customers are looking for an out-of-the-box replacement solution that supports the existing GSA functionality and provides a risk-free, reliable migration process.

SearchBlox is an out-of-the-box Enterprise Search solution built on top of open-source Elasticsearch. SearchBlox comes with a web-based administrative console and over 75+ connectors to diverse data sources such as file systems, websites, and databases. SearchBlox can crawl and index content in over 40 document formats including PDFs, HTML and Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The ready-to-use search frontends available in SearchBlox allow users to search the indexed documents with advanced functionality like faceted search and secure search. SearchBlox supports GSA features like KeyMatch, OneBox, search frontends, relevance tuning and security out-of-the-box.

SearchBlox has migrated more than 150 customers from GSA to the SearchBlox Enterprise Search solution on-prem and on AWS Cloud. GSA customers can expect a fast and risk-free migration with SearchBlox. "SearchBlox offers a guaranteed migration path combined with our best in class 24x7 support and professional services for customers," said Timo Selvaraj, Co-Founder, and VP of Product Management. "With features comparable to GSA, SearchBlox can migrate your search very quickly and without any noticeable differences in relevance and functionality. With our managed migration service, we provide customers the ability to pick a risk-free and reliable option to meet the deadline for replacing Google Search Appliance." Learn more about replacing your GSA at our Google Search Appliance Migration website.

About SearchBlox

SearchBlox is a leading provider of enterprise search, data management and text analytics solutions based on Elasticsearch and Apache Lucene. More than 400 customers in 30 countries now use SearchBlox to power their websites, intranets and custom search applications. Founded in 2003, SearchBlox was created to provide customers with simple, affordable solutions for their data management needs.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018, SearchBlox won recognition from KMWorld as a trendsetting product, and we are proud to stand out in the marketplace for enterprise search and text analytics. SearchBlox Software, Inc., is privately held and is based in Richmond, Virginia, USA. For more information, visit https://www.searchblox.com.

