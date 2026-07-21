150 days, 15 countries, 15,000 km: Student cycles from Suzhou to Liverpool

SUZHOU, China, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A University of Liverpool student has begun a 15,000-kilometre cycling journey from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in Suzhou in China to Liverpool in the UK, retracing the ancient Silk Road westward across 15 countries.

Luke Rimmer, an exchange student at XJTLU, set off from the University's Suzhou campus on the morning of 21 July 2026. Over roughly 150 days, he plans to travel through Xi'an Jiaotong University in Shaanxi province before arriving at the University of Liverpool in time for his graduation ceremony in December.

Luke Rimmer set off from XJTLU on 21 July 2026 (PRNewsfoto/Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU))

The idea for the journey emerged during XJTLU's 20th anniversary celebrations in May, when the University's Human Resources Office organised a cycling event called "20 in Motion". Rimmer volunteered to lead the ride and guided more than 60 staff members from around the world along the route. After the event, he told people that he intended to wear his cycling jersey all the way home, later revealing that he planned to cycle from XJTLU back to Liverpool.

XJTLU held a send-off ceremony for Rimmer on 8 July 2026. Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, presented him with a bicycle on behalf of the University.

Professor Xi said this was a remarkable feat that truly embodies XJTLU's spirit. "I wish him all the best!"

Explaining his motivation, Rimmer said: "I like to do hard things. I like to do things that challenge me and seem on the edge of what's possible. So, I thought I would cycle home and see the world as much as I can, and see all the beautiful countries."

For the journey, Rimmer is carrying first aid supplies, bike-repair equipment, spare tubes, and a solar panel for electricity in remote areas. He is also bringing a hat given to him by a Norwegian friend he met at XJTLU, and a huge flag printed by the University with a map of his route, which he plans to have signed along the way.

The journey also symbolically links XJTLU's two parent universities – Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. In April 2026, XJTLU was awarded the Freedom of the City by Liverpool City Council, the city's highest civic honour, giving additional significance to Rimmer's cross-continental ride.

SOURCE Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)