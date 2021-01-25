150 East 78th Street Designed By Robert A.M. Stern Architects Launches Sales On New York's Upper East Side

"Midwood and EJS are excited to announce the launch of sales at 150 East 78 th Street, unveiling our shared vision to bring the highest level of finishes within thoughtfully laid out residences to this sought-after enclave in Manhattan," said John Usdan, CEO of Midwood Investment & Development. Ted Segal, founder of EJS Group added, "150 East 78 th Street's world class team of architects and designers collaborated to create an elegantly crafted building and extraordinary collection of homes."

Located on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street on Manhattan's beloved Upper East Side, 150 East 78th Street's stately facade features distinctive handset Indiana limestone, patterned brick, and ornamental metalwork. Inspired by the neighborhood, Robert A.M. Stern Architects - best known for creating Manhattan's most celebrated and successful residential buildings including 15 Central Park West, 220 Central Park South and 70 Vestry - designed an exterior steeped in New York City Classicism. The 16-story building's overall aesthetic is refined and distinguished, highlighted by arched windows, limestone pilasters, and rich green metal and glass conservatories. The canopied entrance, located on East 78th Street, fits in perfectly with the neighboring townhomes and treelined street.

Ranging from three-to-five bedrooms, 150 East 78th Street offers half-floor, full-floor, and duplex residences each with direct elevator access into a private entry vestibule. Gracious great rooms are perfectly suited for entertaining with airy proportions and an abundance of natural light. Intentionally tucked away from the living spaces, the master bedrooms are serene and light filled. Five irreplaceable penthouses, with custom fireplaces and large terraces, offer multiple exposures of Central Park, the East River, Midtown, and the Upper East Side.

AD100 Hall of Fame and world-renowned designer Robert Couturier designed the interior spaces with a prewar sensibility and an accented Parisian flair. Inspired by his private home commissions for high-profile clients such as socialite Anne Hearst and the Rothschild family, Couturier brings refinement to each private residence at 150 East 78th Street, representing his very first fully-commissioned residential building. With a combination of metalwork, antique mirror, and crème toned limestone, the hexagonal shape residential lobby is evocative of a grand style. The lobby's coved hand-finished gold leaf ceiling and decorative plaster crown evoke a warm intimacy upon arrival.

In collaboration with Christopher Peacock, Couturier designed spacious eat-in kitchens that include walnut-paneled islands, honed Statuarietto stone countertops and backsplashes and custom polished chrome knobs and pulls. Appliances includes two Miele ovens and warming drawer and Sub-Zero refrigeration and wine storage. Each kitchen is accented by a signature Lacanche Cluny or Saulieu range with gas burners and 2 additional ovens, expertly handmade in Burgundy, France and used by professional and amateur chefs alike.

150 East 78th Street features a curated suite of amenities and services to expand the boundaries of the home. Residents may reserve The Parlor, complete with a billiards table and on-suite catering kitchen for private gatherings. The Athletic Club not only boasts a regulation squash court and regulation height basketball hoop, but also features a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted with Technogym equipment, private training studio, and golf simulator. The rooftop features a landscaped terrace with seating and dining areas, including a firepit and grill. Additional amenities include: a children's art and activity room; a pet bathing station; bike storage; cold storage; commercial washers and dryers and a 24-hour concierge. 150 East 78th Street also offers residents individual storage units available for license.

"150 East 78th Street is located in one of the most desirable and established neighborhoods in the world," said Compass Development Marketing Group's Alexa Lambert, the building's exclusive sales and marketing agent. "With just 25 residences and a multitude of curated amenities, 150 East 78th Street offers an unprecedented level of privacy and conveniences that make everyday living more relaxing and enjoyable. This block is home to some of the neighborhood's prettiest townhomes, including the landmarked Gimbel residences, which are just across this beautifully treelined street."

150 East 78th Street is surrounded by picturesque tree-lined streets and New York City's most iconic cultural, shopping, and dining destinations. For those seeking either a quiet respite from the bustling city streets or an active day outdoors, 150 East 78th Street is moments away from Central Park. Manhattan's cultural institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Guggenheim, and The Frick Collection are also nearby, as well as Madison and Fifth Avenue shopping and dining destinations.

Construction is well underway and the first closings are slated for summer 2021. Residences at 150 East 78th Street start at $5.2 million. For additional information or to schedule a private appointment, please visit, www.150east78th.com, or contact Alexa Lambert and Compass Development Marketing Group at [email protected] or call 212-781-0150.

ABOUT MIDWOOD INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT

For over 90 years Midwood has cultivated a diversified real estate portfolio comprised of retail, office, residential, mixed-use and net leased properties. Founded in Midwood, Brooklyn in 1925 by Samuel Lemberg, the company today is a sophisticated investment, development, and management platform that owns over 140 properties in 10 states and the District of Columbia comprising in excess of 3,500,000 square feet with a development pipeline of several million square feet. Midwood actively seeks to acquire investment and development opportunities in our primary markets of New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. www.midwoodid.com

ABOUT EJS GROUP

EJS Group is a New York City-based real estate development and financing company founded by Ted Segal. EJS leverages its specialized project development and real estate expertise to invest in residential and mixed-use development opportunities across primary markets in the United States, with a focus on the New York metropolitan area. By investing directly with readily available proprietary capital, EJS is well positioned to invest opportunistically and flexibly as either the project developer or the project lender. www.ejsdev.com

SOURCE Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group

