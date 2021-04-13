150 Years of Wild Snacking Fun

To mark this milestone, Stauffer's is releasing a limited-edition Commemorative Bear Jug packaging featuring a nostalgic label. The label pays homage to Stauffer's NIFTY® packaging from the 1800s, and pairs it with the iconic bear jug recognized by cracker-loving families. The collectable 150th Anniversary Bear Jugs (Original and Chocolate) will be available in retailers nationwide early this summer.

The company, founded by David F. Stauffer, has evolved since its humble beginnings, but the company has stayed true to its roots by remaining in its York, PA-based headquarters, which has helped Central Pennsylvania become known as the Snack Food Capital of the World. Over the years, the company has added full lines of baked snacks including the popular Ginger Snaps, Whales® Baked Cheddar Crackers, seasonal favorites and more – all made in the U.S.A. Now a division of the Meiji Co. LTD. of Japan, their products can be found on shelves across the nation.

Beyond this milestone, the future looks bright for Stauffer's. The company continues to innovate by using simple ingredients in their products, and Stauffer's is looking to go completely peanut-free later this year. Stauffer's is also looking to use resealable pouches for some of their products, giving customers the convenience of snacking now and saving for later.

"Over the past century and a half, you can imagine the product feedback we have received from our loyal fans and customers," said Ken Vlazny, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "And I'm proud to say we have listened as we continue to innovate based on consumers' needs. Their input is why past and future generations continue to enjoy the beloved Animal Cracker and our other baked snacks."

About Stauffer's

Stauffer's® is best recognized for its Original Animal Crackers, but also produces a variety of crackers and cookies. Established in York, Pennsylvania in 1871, Stauffer's® is the number one seller of animal crackers in the U.S. The company also markets Whales® cheese crackers, Ginger (and other flavor) Snaps, Chocolate Stars, and various holiday cookies. For more information about Stauffer's or to find where to purchase a 150th Commemorative Bear Jug, go to www.stauffers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

* Based on NIELSEN xAOC + CONVENIENCE COOKIE DATA, 52WK 12/26/2020

