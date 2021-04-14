1500 Sound Academy Partners with Yellowbrick to Offer Its Acclaimed Music Curriculum as an On-Demand Online Program

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1500 Sound Academy, a trailblazing music education institution that strives to produce passionate sound creators through mentorship, positive mindset and professional development, today announced the launch of a new On-Demand Online Program, launched through a partnership with Yellowbrick . Open to anyone with a computer and internet connection, the new courses mark the expansion of the Academy's current curriculum; offering an application-free, digital version of its On-Campus programming.

Yellowbrick is a New York-based education company that partners with top-tier universities, media, and education brands to develop and deliver online programs devoted to career exploration in creative industries. 1500 Sound Academy has partnered with Yellowbrick to deliver their online programs through Yellowbrick's online learning platform.

As the landscape of higher learning continues to evolve, 1500 Sound Academy strives to provide impassioned creatives worldwide with greater flexibility, accessibility and personalization; reinforcing its commitment to high achievement and excellence through example and message.

Founded by Grammy award-winning and R&B singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy, Grammy award-winning producer Larrance "Rance" Dopson, and entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Twila True in 2018, 1500 Sound Academy launched in Inglewood, Calif. with a mission to change the culture of education, while empowering the next generation of creators.

"Right now, access is a priority for all creators. As the world continues to stay at home, it's important for us to reach those looking for that next level of education -- whoever they are and wherever they may be," said Larrance "Rance" Dopson, Co-Founder, 1500 Sound Academy. "Our new program offers unprecedented learning access to all, and we're thankful to Yellowbrick for helping us develop an online learning experience that doesn't sacrifice the unique elements of our on-campus classes."

"This program from 1500 Sound Academy represents a first for us at Yellowbrick," added Michael Godshall, Chief Creative Officer for Yellowbrick. "While many of our programs are built from the beginning to be experienced digitally, with this program we're enabling 1500 to adapt their renowned in-person courses and giving them new life and new accessibility through Yellowbrick's online learning platform designed for creative education."

The On-Demand Online Program features six course modules that provide the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to navigate the music industry, including: instructor video lessons, engaging infographics, digital content and interactive quizzes and assignments. Each course takes approximately 10 hours to complete and is designed with the flexibility to go at your own pace. With exclusive lessons led by world-renowned producers, songwriters, engineers and artists, including Ally Brooke, Young Guru, Harmony Samuels, Kosine, Brian Kennedy, Jozzy, Max Gousse and many more, the course include:

Music Production : A course around the foundations of digital music production including drum sequencing, music theory for producers, studio etiquette and more. Production is taught in Ableton Live period.

: A course around the foundations of digital music production including drum sequencing, music theory for producers, studio etiquette and more. Production is taught in Ableton Live period. Songwriting : Featuring lessons around lyric and melody writing, song structure, and song analysis, the course also covers advanced aspects of music theory.

: Featuring lessons around lyric and melody writing, song structure, and song analysis, the course also covers advanced aspects of music theory. Mixing : Taught in Pro Tools, this course covers the fundamentals of music mixing including balancing levels, vocal production and creating space, as well as current mix delivery requirements.

: Taught in Pro Tools, this course covers the fundamentals of music mixing including balancing levels, vocal production and creating space, as well as current mix delivery requirements. Engineering : As the backbone of music creation, this course features vocal recording techniques, digital audio fundamentals, recording templates and more.

: As the backbone of music creation, this course features vocal recording techniques, digital audio fundamentals, recording templates and more. Music Business : This course features the foundations of managing a music career including publishing, copyright, contracts and taxes.

: This course features the foundations of managing a music career including publishing, copyright, contracts and taxes. Artist Branding: Offering an in-depth understanding of the artist experience, this course features branding, marketing, song distribution and online presence for music artists, producers and other industry professionals.

"As the need for online learning continues to grow worldwide, we wanted to offer 1500 Sound Academy programming to anyone, at any level," said Jared Selter, Chief Academic Officer, 1500 Sound Academy. "Using our existing On-Campus and Live Online Programs as our foundation, we worked with Yellowbrick to deliver a new version of our signature curriculum that is completely self-paced and available to students, wherever and whenever they want, providing an unprecedented level of industry access and education to sound creators everywhere."

The complete program includes all six online course modules plus live "office hours" sessions with instructors and personal feedback from industry experts on students' projects. Students who complete the full, six-course program will receive a Certificate of Completion from 1500 Sound Academy. Enrollment for the program is now open to all creators and pricing and financing options are available at: https://www.yellowbrick.co/1500sound/

About 1500 Sound Academy:

1500 Sound Academy is trailblazing, music education institution based in Inglewood, Calif. that strives to produce passionate sound creators with mentorship, positive mindset, and professional development. Featuring state-of-the-art facilities, an award-winning staff and unique curriculum, 1500 Sound Academy functions as a gateway between school and career by providing instruction in current and emerging business practices of the music industry for creators around the world. The Academy is led by an accomplished team, consisting of Grammy award-winning R&B/Pop singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy, musician & Grammy award-winning producer, Larrance "Rance" Dopson and successful entrepreneur & executive, Twila True, Co-Founder of True Family Enterprises, a privately held family office based in Orange County, Calif. 1500 Sound Academy is a subsidiary of Volume Ventures, LLC, an independent, multi-faceted entertainment company that provides comprehensive music & video production, publishing, and education services to aspiring and established recording artists, songwriters, musicians & music videographers.

For more information, please visit https://www.1500sound.academy .

About Yellowbrick

Yellowbrick is an online education and career platform for the Arts, Media, Entertainment, and Sports industries. The company develops and delivers exciting, accessible online programs in collaboration with top brands and influencers in media and culture and with world-renowned institutions. Their mission is to help a new generation of talent discover, pursue, and advance career paths that are aligned with the things they love. Find out more at www.yellowbrick.co.

