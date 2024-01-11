152 Libraries Exceed One Million Checkouts of Digital Content in 2023

Libraries in seven countries, 41 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces reached milestone, including 23 libraries for the first time

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Librarians investing in digital collections for the past year delivered new levels of service to all readers in their communities. In 2023, a record number 152 library systems and consortia in seven countries, from 41 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines for readers of all ages and interests. Readers benefited from libraries' partnership with OverDrive as well as the increased adoption and use of Libby, the award-winning library reading app. The 152 public libraries are the highest performing of 22,000 in the OverDrive network, and are based in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Germany.

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Public Library topped the global list achieving a new record of serving readers with more than 12 million digital titles circulated. MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary in Minnesota remains the highest circulating consortium. Houston Public Library in Texas experienced the highest year-over-year circulation growth (+57%), while Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) (Berlin, Germany) held the strongest growth for a library outside North America (+46%) for the third consecutive year.

23 library systems joined the million+ circulation status for the first time in 2023. These include Fresno County Public Library (CA), Christchurch City Libraries (New Zealand), Kent County Council (United Kingdom) and Vancouver Island Regional Library (Canada), among others. In addition, students from four K-12 school systems in 2023 accessed more than one million digital books with Sora, OverDrive's student reading platform.

Top 10 library systems circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2023:

Los Angeles Public Library Toronto Public Library King County Library System (WA) National Library Board Singapore Harris County Public Library (TX) New York Public Library Multnomah County Library (OR) Seattle Public Library San Diego County Library Mid-Continent Public Library (MO)

Top 5 consortia circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2023:

MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary (MN) The Ohio Digital Library Wisconsin Public Library Consortium Tennessee READS Indiana Digital Library

Top digital-circulating library system by country in 2023:

1. United States: Los Angeles Public Library 2. Canada: Toronto Public Library 3. Australia: South Australian Public Library Network 4. New Zealand: Auckland Libraries 5. United Kingdom: The Libraries Consortium 6. Germany: Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) 7. Singapore: National Library Board Singapore

23 library systems for the first time achieving million+ digital book circulation:

Fresno County Public Library (CA)

Marmot Library Network (CO)

Library Connection, Inc. (CT)

Alachua County Library District (FL)

Fulton County Library System (GA)

Media On Demand (IL)

Lexington Public Library (KY)

SAILS Library Network (MA)

St. Charles City-County Library District

(MO)

(MO) Omaha Public Library (NE)

Christchurch City Libraries (New

Zealand)

Zealand) Kent County Council (United Kingdom)

Johnson County Library and Olathe

Public Library (KS) Monroe County Library System (NY)

Chester County Library System (PA)

Arlington Public Library (VA)

Alameda County Library (CA)

Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du

Québec (Canada)

Québec (Canada) Virtual Library of Wyoming

Charleston County Public Library

System (SC)

System (SC) Vancouver Island Regional Library

(Canada)

(Canada) Surrey Libraries (Canada)

Greater Victoria Public Library (Canada)

To find a public library near you, download the Libby app (iOS, Android) or visit

www.overdrive.com.

