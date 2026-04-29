1520ai and Hospice Analytics Announce Strategic Combination to Advance Data-Driven Hospice Care and AI Innovation

Hospice Analytics will retain its core branding, products, and services while operating as part of 1520ai. Founder Cordt Kassner will continue leading operations.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1520ai (www.1520.ai) and Hospice Analytics (http://www.hospiceanalytics.com) today announced that Hospice Analytics will become part of 1520ai and the broader simPAL Solutions family, bringing together Hospice Analytics' hospice data expertise with 1520ai's vision for a new generation of hospice-native AI capabilities designed to help providers turn data into better decisions and improved care.

1520ai and Hospice Analytics join forces to benefit hospice providers nationwide. Post this For nearly two decades, Hospice Analytics has served as a trusted source of hospice market intelligence, data interpretation, and strategic insight, helping organizations better understand utilization trends, referral patterns, market dynamics, and performance opportunities.

Hospice Analytics will maintain its core branding, products, and services while operating as part of 1520ai. Founder and longtime leader Cordt Kassner will continue to lead operations and guide the organization's ongoing work with hospice providers across the country.

For nearly two decades, Hospice Analytics has served as a trusted source of hospice market intelligence, data interpretation, and strategic insight, helping organizations better understand utilization trends, referral patterns, market dynamics, and performance opportunities.

"This builds on Hospice Analytics' long-established foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability," said Ernesto Lopez, CEO of 1520ai. "Cordt and his team have earned deep trust in the hospice community by turning complex data into meaningful, actionable insights. Together, we have an opportunity to integrate AI into that work and create tools that help hospice leaders make better decisions, improve operations, and support better care for patients and families."

The combined organization will focus on advancing hospice-specific analytics and AI capabilities that are practical, responsible, and grounded in the realities of hospice care. The goal is to help organizations better understand their data, identify actionable opportunities, and respond more effectively to the clinical, operational, regulatory, and financial challenges facing the hospice sector.

"After nearly two decades of working with hospice data, I believe we are entering one of the most important periods of innovation our field has seen," said Cordt Kassner, founder of Hospice Analytics. "Hospice organizations need clear, reliable, and relevant insight now more than ever. Partnering with 1520ai allows us to preserve what Hospice Analytics has done well for nearly 20 years while expanding what is possible through AI-enabled tools built specifically for hospice."

By combining Hospice Analytics' data assets, industry knowledge, and trusted products with 1520ai's AI development capabilities, the organization aims to help providers further unlock insight from their data and apply it in ways that improve care delivery, patient and family experience, and organizational performance.

Hospice Analytics customers can expect continuity in the products, services, and support they rely on today. The organizations will work together to identify opportunities for enhanced analytics, expanded reporting capabilities, and AI-supported tools that complement existing Hospice Analytics data and analytical offerings.

"This is not a departure from what Hospice Analytics has been," Lopez said. "It is a continuation and expansion of that work. We are preserving the brand, the products, and the expertise that hospice providers trust, while investing in the next generation of hospice analytics and AI."

About 1520ai, a simPAL Solution

1520ai develops hospice-native artificial intelligence tools designed to help hospice organizations make better, more timely decisions, improve operations, and enhance care delivery. Built with a deep understanding of hospice workflows, regulatory pressures, and provider needs, 1520ai focuses on practical AI applications that support better insight, performance, and patient and family experiences of care.

www.1520.ai

www.simpal.solutions

About Hospice Analytics

Hospice Analytics is an independent, mission-driven organization dedicated to improving hospice utilization and access to high-quality end-of-life care. Founded by Cordt Kassner in 2008, Hospice Analytics has supported the hospice field for nearly two decades through products and services that help providers better understand market and utilization trends, strategic insights, and growth opportunities. Hospice Analytics also equips patients and families with accessible resources to identify high-quality hospice providers. Hospice Analytics is widely recognized for its hospice-specific expertise enabling providers, policymakers, and stakeholders to make more informed, evidence-based decisions through trusted data and insights.

http://www.hospiceanalytics.com

SOURCE 1520.ai