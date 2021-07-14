154 Agency to provide digital marketing for ProBility Media Corp

Representation includes One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau and Disco Learning Media

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -154 Agency LLC (154) has announced today that it has reached an agreement with ProBility Media Corp (OTCPK: PBYA), and its subsidiaries to perform all digital marketing and related work.

154 provides social media, creative strategy, public relations and content marketing. 154 provided their signature digital overhaul for ProBility and its subsidiaries. Many of the accounts had to be re-established from times when their own marketing team had been running them.

"We are excited to be working with a cutting edge education company. ProBility is showing great signs of growth in all three of its divisions. Each of them has their own unique strategy and are confident we can help each subsidiary drive sales, reach new customers and increase investor awareness." stated Johanna Viscaino, Chief Executive Officer of 154. "Our prior success in customer acquisition and lead generation will create tremendous value for a company with the clientele ProBility and its subsidiaries have." continued Ms. Viscaino.

154's team include digital marketing specialists and pride themselves in custom branding, rebranding,brand awareness, custom design, UXconsulting and video production. 154's clients include both education and life sciences companies.

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida, offering education online and in person programs including training in a variety of vocational industries. ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the education and training marketplace by offering high quality training courses and materials to prepare the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the individual to the small business to the enterprise level corporation. For more information, visit www.ProBilityMedia.com .

About 154 Agency LLC

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. It's clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

