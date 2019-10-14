$154 Billion Smart Building Automation Systems Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Building Automation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Building Automation Systems market accounted for $57.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $154.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors fueling the market are growing need for integrated security and safety systems and decreasing operational costs. However, the false notion about the installation cost, and technical difficulties and a dearth of skilled experts hamper the growth of Smart Building Automation Systems market.

Smart Building Automation is the automatic centralized control of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system. The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

Based on Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth because direct marketing is a form of communicating an offer, where organizations communicate directly to a pre-selected customer and supply a method for a direct response. Among practitioners, it is also known as direct response marketing. By contrast, advertising is of a mass-message nature.

By Geography, Europe is constantly enhancing due to the increased initiatives by the Europe governments for building smart and intelligent structures. Moreover, in Europe initiatives to further push smart and zero energy buildings, with mandatory changes to country level building codes and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Security & Access Control Systems

5.3 Lighting Control Systems

5.4 HVAC Control Systems

5.5 Other Products



6 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Residential

6.5 Building And Home Automation

6.6 Smart Energy and Utilities

6.7 Smart Manufacturing

6.8 Connected Logistics

6.9 Smart Retail

6.10 Smart Mobility and Transportation



7 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, By Marketing Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Marketing

7.3 Indirect Marketing



8 Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Siemens AG

10.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3 Honeywell International

10.4 Schneider Electric SE

10.5 Carrier Corporation

10.6 Johnson Controls

10.7 Performance Mechanical Group

10.8 Delta Controls

10.9 Trane

10.10 Novar



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eppgr0

