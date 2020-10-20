154 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Report September 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the September 2020 results for new planned capital project spending report for Industrial Manufacturing. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital activity; including expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernizations. Research confirms 154 new industrial manufacturing projects.

Planned industrial project activity within the sector increased by 9% from the previous month, but is down 11% YTD from the previous year.

Industrial Manufacturing Project:

Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 131

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 67

Scope

New Construction - 37

Expansion - 59

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 74

Plant Closings - 8

Location

North Carolina - 12

Ohio - 11

New York - 10

California - 9

South Carolina - 7

Ontario - 7

Georgia - 7

Indiana - 7

Texas - 6

Pennsylvania - 6



Largest Planned Project

SalesLeads research identified 6 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects, estimated value of $100+M.

Largest project is owned by Ball Corporation, planning to invest $360 million for renovation, equipment upgrades on 1M sf manufacturing facility: 140 Industrial Drive, JENKINS TOWNSHIP, PA. Recently received approval, completion Summer 2021.

Top 10 Tracked Projects

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Paper products mfr. planning to invest $175M for renovation, equipment upgrades of manufacturing facility: EASTOVER, SC. Received approval.

TEXAS:

Paper products mfr. Expanding, planning to invest $285M for construction of manufacturing facility adjacent to existing plant SWEETWATER, TX. Completion: late 2022.

ARIZONA:

Public safety products mfr. Expanding, planning for construction 250,000sf manufacturing, office facility at Hayden Rd. Mayo Blvd, SCOTTSDALE, AZ. Seeking approval. Relocate a portion of operations.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Specialty plastic products mfr. is planning to invest $45M for a 50,000sf expansion, equipment upgrades on manufacturing facility in SALISBURY, NC. Received approval.

ONTARIO:

Medical supplies mfr. planning to invest $70M for expansion, equipment upgrades of manufacturing facility: BROCKVILLE, ON. Received approval.

TENNESSEE:

Specialty healthcare device mfr. planning to invest $34M for renovation, equipment upgrades 300,000sf manufacturing facility: 981 Industrial Park Road, COLUMBIA, TN.

CONNECTICUT:

Precast concrete products mfr. planning for construction of 130,000sf manufacturing facility: 140 Waterford Pkwy. South, WATERFORD, CT. Seeking approval.

OHIO:

Startup medical supply mfr. planning to invest $10M renovation, equipment upgrades on 100,000sf manufacturing facility: 520 W. Mulberry St. in BRYAN, OH. Completion Spring 2021, relocate operations.

