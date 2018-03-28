155 Foot Cuban Sandwich!

Enjoy beautiful Art Exhibits and LIVE cultural music on Stage featuring LIVE Music with award winning Orchestra INFINIDAD & Dance Performances featuring over 80 food, cultural and business vendors and exhibitors! We are also hosting the 2nd Annual Kids Cuban Showdown, in partnership with Junior Chefs of America, chefs between the ages of 5-17 compete to see WHO makes the BEST Cuban Sandwich!

Details: Saturday, March 31st, 2018

@ HCC – Ybor City: 1320 E. Palm, Tampa, FL (Across the street from the Cuban Club on Palm)

11 AM to 6 PM. Free to general public.

VIP Tickets: http://www.thecubansandwichfestival.com/vip-tickets.html

Watch World's Biggest Cuban Sandwich

https://youtu.be/Y21eta76URI?list=PLRcDndSqkD0VL5qlYQdOzOGpCu_SbTQVl

Event Flyer!

Kids Cuban Sandwich SHOWDOWN!

Listen Cuban Sandwich Theme Song: https://youtu.be/mIgWijaB2m0?list=PLRcDndSqkD0VL5qlYQdOzOGpCu_SbTQVl

Event Flyer:

The 7th Annual National Cuban Sandwich Festival is a weekend filled event!

Day 1 is: Saturday, March 31 st , 2018: HCC Ybor Campus – The Biggest Cuban Sandwich in the World!

Day 2 is: Sunday, April 1 st, 2018: "The BIG DAY" City2City Smackdown Ybor City + Cubanito Easter Egg Hunt

Event Sponsored by: Latin Times Media, Inc., HCC, FMCRC, City of Tampa, YCDC, Telemundo Tampa and more see our website more.

Want to Participate? Email Jolie@iLOVECubanSandwiches.com or call (813) 407-6866 / (813) 407-7191 or register online at: www.TheCubanSandwichFestival.com

This event also serves as a fund raiser: Each year, Latin Times Media, Inc., through its Cuban Sandwich Festival series of events feeds 400-800 homeless people throughout Florida by donating its Biggest Cuban Sandwiches in the world to homeless shelters.

Causes: Emberlynn Padilla: a 7 year-old miracle born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

New Beginnings of Tampa: Emergency Shelters and transitional living for homeless and vets.

