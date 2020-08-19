155 Years After Its Founding, The Salvation Army Continues to Innovate - Leveraging Silicon Beach's Warehouse Exchange to Embrace Change, Technology, and a New Way to Help Rebuild Lives

Warehouse Exchange is adding these locations through its "Partners Program" and historically fills space in 4-6 months, with a waiting list thereafter. The digital marketplace allows larger tenants to supplement dedicated space with an "on-demand" component and offers smaller users a simple warehousing solution without the need to make long-term commitments, provide personal guarantees, or negotiate lengthy contracts.

"For over 150 years, The Salvation Army has met human need wherever, whenever, and however we can. Today, with this move towards the cutting edge, we are embracing some of the latest advances in technology and process improvement to run our expansive infrastructure," said Commissioner Douglas Riley, Territorial Commander USA Western Territory. "We are excited to be part of Warehouse Exchange's Partners Program and look forward to benefiting from their technology and logistics expertise. At a time of great humanitarian need, it's terrific to know our excess warehouse space will be used to help support local businesses while generating revenues that will advance our organization's mission—to rebuild lives."

"It is inspiring to see an organization with such a long history, steeped in tradition, willing to embrace the most innovative ideas. The Salvation Army seems committed to use the latest advances in technology and supply-chain science to improve their sprawling and complex network," said Grant Langston, CEO of Warehouse Exchange. "As the former CEO of eHarmony we created a new way of meeting people. We know how to use an online platform to meet needs on both sides of a marketplace and to create a new category – in this case on demand warehouse space. Our partnership with The Salvation Army, one of the world's most respected organizations, is a great way to support their work, while building a burgeoning new category to meet the evolving space and logistics needs of direct to consumer commerce."

With this announcement, Warehouse Exchange has facilities throughout California, Oregon, and Arizona, extending Warehouse Exchange's current operations in Southern California; Portland, Oregon; Tucson, AZ; and to include Modesto, CA; Anaheim, CA: Pasadena, CA: Santa Ana, CA; San Bernardino, CA; and Hesperia, CA. Warehouse Exchange will also be opening new facilities with other suppliers around the country, all of which will rely on the marketplace platform.

About Warehouse Exchange

Warehouse Exchange is an online marketplace for matching buyers and sellers of warehouse space across the United States. Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2017, Warehouse Exchange provides an automated warehousing marketplace for outsourced storage and distribution needs, matching shippers and operators in real-time. It lets companies who need space the ability to compare options and find the ideal warehouse space while letting warehouse operators dynamically monetize their space and maximize utilization. To learn more about Warehouse Exchange visit us online at warehouseexchange.com .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

SOURCE Warehouse Exchange