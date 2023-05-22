15th Annual MathCON Competition at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 13, 2023, The 15th Annual MathCON Finals Competition occurred at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The nation's top 628 mathletes from across the country and Canada from grades 4-12 faced off in math games as we celebrated math with family and fun.

Congratulations to Whitney Young Middle School for taking home First Place as “Most Outstanding Middle School”.
There was a live awards celebration to honor the amazing students.
Over 2,000 kids and adults from the US and Canada enjoyed several math-themed games, including a Rubik’s Cube Contest and Game 24.
Over 2,000 kids and adults enjoyed several math-themed games, including a Rubik's Cube Contest and Game 24. Guests also enjoyed a performance of "Edutainment" by world-class performing arts and comedy. Working as a duo/trio, Dr. Kate, Nels ("The Inspirational Oddball"), and Richie ("The Mental Health NUT") uplifted the audience.

Congratulations to Whitney Young Middle School for taking home First Place as "Most Outstanding Middle School". Special thanks to our sponsors, Wukong Education and Global Town School.

Since its inception in 2008, roughly 300,000 students nationwide have competed in the online battle. MathCON is an innovative mathematics platform, including a competition series and educational resources that offer opportunities for students and educators to develop and enhance mathematics education. The MathCON vision is to build a collaborative mathematics community for students and educators to support, advocate and influence STEM education in the U.S. to pave the way for the 21st-century generation of problem-solvers.

