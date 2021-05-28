15th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced

Once a small sector of the industry, self and independent publishing has now grown to rival that of the bigger players. Tweet this

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, editors, authors and designers.

Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written matter coupled with excellent presentation in every facet of the final published product from cover to cover. Our range of Sponsorship Awards and the cash prizes awarded by the Juror's Choice are selected from the overall group of Winners and Finalists.

"This past year's entries stand as a testament to the art of self-publishing. Once a small sector of the industry, self and independent publishing has now grown to rival that of the bigger players. The National Indie Excellence® Awards proudly cheer these authors for their enduring vision, talents, and dedication."

–Doug Fogelson, President National Indie Excellence® Awards

To view all the Winners and Finalists please visit: www.indieexcellence.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The National Indie Excellence® Awards

Related Links

http://www.indieexcellence.com

