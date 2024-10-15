15th Annual Ortho Summit (OSET) Announces 2025 Dates, New President and Chair Joseph Abboud, MD and Newly Formed Advisory Committee

News provided by

Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques

Oct 15, 2024, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), the premier orthopedic conference, is excited to announce the dates for its 2025 15th annual conference. The meeting will begin with Investor Day on Thursday, September 18th 2025 followed by the Academic Course program commencing on Friday, September 19th to Sunday September 21, 2025 at The Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ortho Summit, known for bringing together the foremost thought leaders across all orthopedic specialties, offers a platform for interdisciplinary scientific exchange, featuring live surgeries, dynamic debates & intense case panel presentations across all areas of orthopedics and musculoskeletal care. This comprehensive conference focuses on the latest innovations in the field and current applications for improved patient care.

To lead the organization into its 15th year, The Ortho Summit (OSET) is proud to announce Joseph Abboud, MD as its newly appointed President and Chairman of the Board. Dr. Abboud, a renowned orthopedic surgeon with a distinguished career in sports medicine and shoulder arthroplasty and arthroscopic surgery brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the organization. His presidency marks a new chapter for OSET, and under Dr. Abboud's leadership, the event will continue to push boundaries in innovation and education while maintaining the highest standard of scientific rigor.

"Being part of Ortho Summit's growth and evolution has been a true honor, and I am excited to lead the next phase of excellence in orthopedic and musculoskeletal education," said Dr. Abboud. "I look forward to working with our esteemed colleagues to deliver cutting-edge content that empowers and equips our attendees with the tools to advance patient care."

The Ortho Summit 2025 will continue its mission as intended by its Founder Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH to serve as a platform for leading orthopedic professionals to engage in the most cutting-edge research and innovations in the field. "Selecting new leadership for Ortho Summit was an essential decision for our future. Dr. Abboud's deep commitment to orthopedic education and innovation has been evident since the beginning. His expanded role will only elevate the meeting, and I look forward to seeing the 15th annual Ortho Summit take place under his guidance," says Dr. Plancher.

Ortho Summit will be announcing a newly developed Scientific Advisory Committee which will include a distinguished group of experts charged with creating educational content for each of the orthopedic specialties as well as novel, combined cross-specialty sections. This elite team of educators will collectively ensure that Ortho Summit 2025 and beyond will provide the world-class educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and dynamic discussions that cater to the evolving needs of orthopedic professionals. This advisory board will be finalized and announced over the coming weeks. 

Registration will open soon, and attendees can expect a robust program with new features, interactive sessions, and unprecedented networking opportunities.

About Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET) | Ortho Summit
Founded by Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAAOS, FAOA, Founder of Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), a practicing Orthopedic Surgeon, and Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College. From inception, Dr. Plancher's mission and vision were to elevate orthopedic education and bring innovation to the forefront and he did this successfully for the last fourteen years. Starting from the first meeting at 150 attendees to hitting its record attendance of over 1,500, The Ortho Summit (OSET) is now one of the most revered multi-specialty orthopedic conferences offering over 30CMEs in each specialty track. The Ortho Summit was created as a dynamic platform where orthopedic professionals could come together to share ideas, debate techniques, connect with thought leaders and mentors, network with Industry, and engage in hands-on bioskills workshops. This vision has blossomed into a unique and transformative educational experience that continues to grow and inspire orthopedic professionals of the next generation.

Ortho Summit spans all orthopedic specialties, including hip and knee arthroplasty, shoulder arthroplasty, sports medicine, hip and spine surgery, trauma, physical therapy and rehab, foot and ankle surgery, and shoulder, wrist, and elbow treatments. By bringing together all disciplines of orthopedics, the Ortho Summit aims to advance musculoskeletal treatments comprehensively. The Course offers over 30 CME Credits each year with its comprehensive educational content designed by each of the program chairs.

Each year, orthopedic surgeons and practitioners from various specialties gather to challenge one another, share new ideas, and engage in hands-on workshops. The program features live surgeries with live moderation, providing an unparalleled learning experience for healthcare professionals and Industry partners.

A Commitment to Excellence: Celebrating 15 Years of Ortho Summit
https://orthosummit.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/orthosummit/

SOURCE Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HealthpointCapital Investor Day at Ortho Summit (OSET): A Day of Musculoskeletal Innovation

HealthpointCapital Investor Day at Ortho Summit (OSET): A Day of Musculoskeletal Innovation

HealthpointCapital is excited to announce the Inaugural Investor Day at the 14th Annual Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques Conference (OSET) on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics