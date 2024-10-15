15th Annual Ortho Summit (OSET) Announces 2025 Dates, New President and Chair Joseph Abboud, MD and Newly Formed Advisory Committee

To lead the organization into its 15th year, The Ortho Summit (OSET) is proud to announce Joseph Abboud, MD as its newly appointed President and Chairman of the Board. Dr. Abboud, a renowned orthopedic surgeon with a distinguished career in sports medicine and shoulder arthroplasty and arthroscopic surgery brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the organization. His presidency marks a new chapter for OSET, and under Dr. Abboud's leadership, the event will continue to push boundaries in innovation and education while maintaining the highest standard of scientific rigor.

"Being part of Ortho Summit's growth and evolution has been a true honor, and I am excited to lead the next phase of excellence in orthopedic and musculoskeletal education," said Dr. Abboud. "I look forward to working with our esteemed colleagues to deliver cutting-edge content that empowers and equips our attendees with the tools to advance patient care."

The Ortho Summit 2025 will continue its mission as intended by its Founder Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH to serve as a platform for leading orthopedic professionals to engage in the most cutting-edge research and innovations in the field. "Selecting new leadership for Ortho Summit was an essential decision for our future. Dr. Abboud's deep commitment to orthopedic education and innovation has been evident since the beginning. His expanded role will only elevate the meeting, and I look forward to seeing the 15th annual Ortho Summit take place under his guidance," says Dr. Plancher.

Ortho Summit will be announcing a newly developed Scientific Advisory Committee which will include a distinguished group of experts charged with creating educational content for each of the orthopedic specialties as well as novel, combined cross-specialty sections. This elite team of educators will collectively ensure that Ortho Summit 2025 and beyond will provide the world-class educational sessions, hands-on workshops, and dynamic discussions that cater to the evolving needs of orthopedic professionals. This advisory board will be finalized and announced over the coming weeks.

Registration will open soon, and attendees can expect a robust program with new features, interactive sessions, and unprecedented networking opportunities.

Founded by Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAAOS, FAOA, Founder of Orthopaedic Summit: Evolving Techniques (OSET), a practicing Orthopedic Surgeon, and Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College. From inception, Dr. Plancher's mission and vision were to elevate orthopedic education and bring innovation to the forefront and he did this successfully for the last fourteen years. Starting from the first meeting at 150 attendees to hitting its record attendance of over 1,500, The Ortho Summit (OSET) is now one of the most revered multi-specialty orthopedic conferences offering over 30CMEs in each specialty track. The Ortho Summit was created as a dynamic platform where orthopedic professionals could come together to share ideas, debate techniques, connect with thought leaders and mentors, network with Industry, and engage in hands-on bioskills workshops. This vision has blossomed into a unique and transformative educational experience that continues to grow and inspire orthopedic professionals of the next generation.

Ortho Summit spans all orthopedic specialties, including hip and knee arthroplasty, shoulder arthroplasty, sports medicine, hip and spine surgery, trauma, physical therapy and rehab, foot and ankle surgery, and shoulder, wrist, and elbow treatments. By bringing together all disciplines of orthopedics, the Ortho Summit aims to advance musculoskeletal treatments comprehensively. The Course offers over 30 CME Credits each year with its comprehensive educational content designed by each of the program chairs.

Each year, orthopedic surgeons and practitioners from various specialties gather to challenge one another, share new ideas, and engage in hands-on workshops. The program features live surgeries with live moderation, providing an unparalleled learning experience for healthcare professionals and Industry partners.

A Commitment to Excellence: Celebrating 15 Years of Ortho Summit

