15th Annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference Adds to its Speaker Lineup; Convenes Leading Investors in Support of Local Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, announced today that it has expanded its speaker lineup. The event is set to take place on October 15, 2024, welcoming over 300 attendees to the in-person event. Funds raised at the conference will benefit Bay Area nonprofits serving disadvantaged youth, continuing the legacy of over $3 million raised in the past 14 years.

The Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference is part of a global series of events that bring together some of the world's most prominent investors. Attendees will experience a full day of cutting-edge insights and meaningful networking opportunities, featuring top investment managers and allocators from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. This year's event is hosted in collaboration with CNBC, GP-LP networking platform iConnections, and the California Alternative Investments Association (CalAlts).

Featured 2024 Speakers Include:

Franklin Parlamis, CIO, Aequim Alternative Investments

Joe Bou-Saba, Founder, Alta Park Capital

Jay Kahn , Founder & Managing Partner, Flight Deck

, Founder & Managing Partner, Flight Deck Ravi Paidipaty , Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Freestone Grove Partners

, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Freestone Grove Partners Glen Kacher, CIO and Founder, Light Street Capital

Jeff Osher, Portfolio Manager, No Street Capital

James Smith , Founder & CIO, Palliser Capital

, Founder & CIO, Palliser Capital Xiaoying Tian , Founder & CIO, Saturn V Capital Management

, Founder & CIO, Saturn V Capital Management Gil Simon , CIO & Managing Partner, SoMa Equity Partners

, CIO & Managing Partner, SoMa Equity Partners Chris Hansen , President & Founding Partner, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.

Allocators Panel Presented by iConnections:

Lauren Jacobson ( Hamilton College ), Stan Ra (Seattle Children's), and Thomas P. Lenehan (The Wallace Foundation)

SohnSF Leadership Brunch:

Julia Boorstin , CNBC, in conversation with Lindsay Costigan

"The Sohn Conference aims to deliver more than just ideas—you'll hear alpha-generating strategies directly from some of the world's top portfolio managers," said Evan Sohn, Vice President and Co-Founder of The Sohn Conference Foundation.

2024 Beneficiaries

The 2024 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference will benefit organizations making a significant impact on the lives of Bay Area youth, including:

The event is hosted by Sohn San Francisco board members : Lindsay Costigan (BNP Paribas), Alice Kennon (Invidia Capital Management), Pete Lardner (JP Morgan), Seth Blackman (KPMG), Mike Moscuzza (No Street Capital), and Jim Frolik (Shartsis Friese).

For more details on the 2024 Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, including buying tickets and the full agenda, visit http://www.sohnsf.org .

SOURCE Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference