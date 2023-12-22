15th Annual Surfing Santas Event to Make Waves on Christmas Eve

News provided by

Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

22 Dec, 2023, 09:10 ET

Before Santa delivers toys and gifts, he's been breaking away to catch some waves on Christmas Eve morning.

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Surfing Santas (surfingsantas.org) returns for its 15th year in front of Coconuts on the Beach in Main Street Cocoa Beach, at 3 Minutemen Causeway. The free event includes live music, hula dancers, a costume contest, and hundreds of Santas hitting the waves. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, with the costume contest in the morning, and the official start of Santas running to the surf at 10 a.m. Other live entertainment and raffle drawings will take place throughout the duration of the event until it concludes at noon.

Continue Reading
Surfing Santas to bring holiday cheer to Cocoa Beach for 15th annual event.
Surfing Santas to bring holiday cheer to Cocoa Beach for 15th annual event.

Surfing Santas started in 2009 with George Trosset and his family dressing up like Santa and his elves to hit the waves Christmas morning and has become a local tradition and viral sensation with hundreds of surfers and thousands of spectators participating every year.

All proceeds from Surfing Santas T-shirts and merch support the event's charitable partners: Florida Surf Museum, a non-profit 501c3 organization that works to preserve the unique history and culture of Florida surfing, and non-profit Grind for Life, which provides financial and travel assistance, counseling, and support for cancer patients. Surfing Santas also supports local high school surf teams. Since 2013, Surfing Santas has raised more than $250,000 through donations and sales of Surfing Santas merchandise.

In 2022, Auto Expo donated a 1996 Toyota Hilux SSR X (Surf), a right-hand drive SUV complete with a surfboard roof rack for a raffle. This year's big-ticket raffle is an autographed surfboard, donated by The King Center, with signatures from celebrity performers including The Beach Boys, Earth Wind & Fire, John Stamos, Nate Bargatze and more.  Last year, Surfing Santas also received a $1,000 donation to the Florida Surf Museum from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with season-long partner Pilot Pens, makers of FriXion, the go-to erasable pen of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to "celebrate those creating fearlessly just like you."

For more information and event details, see https://surfingsantas.org/.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

Also from this source

Shhh! Florida's Space Coast Has a Secret to Share: Winter Is the Most Affordable and Least Crowded Time to Visit This Undiscovered Gem of a Destination

The winter months on Florida's Space Coast (VisitSpaceCoast.com) may not offer the same high temperatures that summer heat-seekers prefer, but that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.