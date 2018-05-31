15th China International Film & Television Program Exhibition - A Success

BEIJING, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Film & Television Program Exhibition (CIFTPE) completed a successful 15th edition in Beijing, May 17-19. Ms. Jianing Shen, Executive Vice President of CITVC & GM of CHNPEC, announced an impressive lineup of Chinese production and distribution projects presented at CIFTPE, including launch events of China's Film & TV Import Export Association (FTIEA) focusing on drama series.

Over 8,000 attendees comprised the 300+ exhibitors from over 50 countries on a 20,000 square meter exhibition floor. Nine specialty zones included a pavilion of international embassies based in China; a VR interactive experience pavilion and more. The exhibition was officially opened by Vice Minister of State Council Information Office and President of China Media Group, Mr. Shen Haixiong. Exhibitors from China and abroad included MediaCorp TV Singapore, Information TV UK, Canada China Art-Tech; iQIYI, Tencent, China Media Group* CCTV, CNR, CRI and CGTN) along with gaming companies, VR content production companies.

CIFTPE highlights included forums on: TV Series Creative; Power of Data Forum and International Development of China's Film and TV Industry. FTIEA special events and a press conference were held for the launch of the Blue Books of China Film 2018 and of China TV Series, showcasing 10 Chinese films and TV series for 2017 as well as the development, achievements, challenges and trends of Chinese media industry.

FTIEA events focused on the international reach of Chinese programming. "China exported more than US $400 million worth of movies, television productions, and related services to the rest of the world in 2017," said Ma Li, Director General of International Cooperation at the State Administration of Radio and Television, speaking during the panel. In addition to this global initiative, CITVC launched FTIEA linking 50+ Chinese top players with the common goal of international cooperation last November.

Jianing Shen said: "We are extremely pleased that the 15th CIFTPE was such a success, with thousands of attendees coming together to present their best programs and discuss the latest program trends -- especially drama series -- as well as the state of industry. The production of the CIFTPE is an important initiative of CITVC, as well as overseeing FTIEA's global expansion to bring international creative and business executives together to jointly create compelling content. We have major plans for next year's CIFTPE edition and expect to bring an even larger international delegation to Beijing."

Chinese drama series trends were highlighted at the TV Series Creative Forum. Shen said, "Chinese dramas set in modern China have been selling much better around the globe than in the past. Romantic dramas Mr. Right, starring Jin Dong, and the Wang Kai-headlining series Stay with Me, are recent examples of Chinese series well received abroad. Life Revelations, a drama starring Hu Ge and Yan Ni, topped the charts in Mongolia last year."

Modern, female-centric TV series, Ode to Joy received 200+ million viewers on YouTube, becoming the top urban-themed domestic Chinese TV drama of all time, as well as one of China's most popular exported dramas, screened in over 10 countries/regions including Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, North America and South Korea. The series producer, Hou Hongliang, and CEO of Daylight Entertainment, said the numbers are encouraging. He said, "In the past, Chinese producers had to travel to Japan or South Korea to negotiate deals and things have changed. South Korean companies are now contacting us to buy series like Nirvana in Fire and The Disguiser, proving that Chinese titles are gaining influence in overseas markets."

