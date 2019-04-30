15th Public Relations and Communications Summit

PLAINSBORO, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExL's 15th Public Relations & Communications Summit, taking place at Novo Nordisk headquarters on July 22–23, will feature professionals from Becton Dickinson, Astellas, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and more. For more than a decade, we've been proud to be the only conference event for peer learning and unparalleled networking exclusively for the life science community.

New For 2019 Attendees

CASE STUDY: Bouncing Back From Career Curveballs Amy Atwood, Head of Vaccine Communications , TAKEDA

, TAKEDA PANEL: Navigate the Intersection of Communications and Patient AdvocacyDeborah Fowler, Managing Partner , GREEN ROOM COMMUNICATIONSJayne Gershkowitz, Amicus Chief Patient Advocate , AMICUS THERAPEUTICSKaren Hagens, Head of U.S. Pharma Communications , GSK

, GREEN ROOM COMMUNICATIONSJayne Gershkowitz, , AMICUS THERAPEUTICSKaren Hagens, , GSK Tell the Story of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big DataMary Richardson, Communications Leader, R&D Innovation, , JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES

, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES Blend the Internal and External Roles Within an OrganizationHeather Hunter, Vice President, Communications, VENATORX PHARMACEUTICALS Monique Da Silva , Head of Corporate Communications, SPARK THERAPEUTICS

The Summit is designed to help industry professionals understand the strategies and goals of a company for 2020. As 10-year plans are almost at an end, you will be able to understand what has changed and what has stayed the same. On behalf of our Advisory Board and Novo Nordisk, our host for 2019, we look forward to welcoming you to Novo Nordisk headquarters for two days dedicated to strategic thinking, hands-on learning, and opportunities to connect with industry colleagues.

