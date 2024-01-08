16,000 CWA-IBT AMERICAN AIRLINES MEMBERS RATIFY AGREEMENT

News provided by

CWA-IBT Passenger Service Association

08 Jan, 2024, 18:36 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger service workers at American Airlines, jointly represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA)-International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Association, have voted by a three-to-one margin to ratify a groundbreaking, five-year agreement.

The contract covers approximately 16,000 passenger service workers and provides for average initial wage increases of 20 percent for members, many of whom have not received pay raises in four years despite working for one of the largest U.S. airlines.

"We are excited to announce the ratification of this agreement for passenger service workers at American Airlines, many of whom risked their health and safety to serve the flying public and aided the airline's economic recovery along the way," said Richard Honeycutt, Vice President of CWA District 3 and Chair of CWA's Passenger Service Airline Council. "Throughout this process, CWA-IBT American Airlines passenger service workers played a key role in winning some of the hard-fought gains in the contract, with many members organizing multiple informational picket lines at airports throughout the country."

"The CWA-IBT Association Bargaining Committee negotiated the best contract for our members in honor of their dedicated service to the company and to their co-workers in fighting for the strongest possible agreement," said Kim Barboro, Teamsters Airline Division National Coordinator for Customer Service and Flight Attendants. "American Airlines has been reporting record revenue each quarter, and this contract guarantees that the carrier shares prosperity with people who are responsible for it."

The contract achieves other industry-leading benefits, including but not limited to guaranteed raises on the anniversary of the contract signing for the next four years, enhanced 401K employer contributions, increased profit sharing, and a no furlough clause for all members on the seniority list at the date of signing, among other benefits.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE CWA-IBT Passenger Service Association

