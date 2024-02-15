16.81% CAGR to be recorded in Vending machine market between 2022 to 2027 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vending machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vending Machine Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12426.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

14.69

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for cashless vending machines. The rising adoption of smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet has led to the growth of cashless payments worldwide. To attract customers, companies and retailers are adopting vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. Some retailers are retrofitting vending machines to allow cashless transactions. With the growing adoption of cashless payments, the demand for cashless vending machines will increase during the forecast period. 

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (low-end vending machines and intelligent vending machines), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

  • The market will observe significant growth in the low-end vending machines segment during the forecast period. Many small and medium-scale retailers prefer low-end vending machines as they cannot afford to purchase intelligent vending machines. These machines also minimize the recurring costs associated with labor to improve productivity and promote cashless payments. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, the global vending machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vending machine market.

  • North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increased demand from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Besides, many end-users are exhibiting high demand for interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines that provide enhanced user experience. In addition, the rising demand for self-help automated and technologically advanced machines in retail outlets is fueling the growth in North America. Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

The real-time data collection capabilities is identified as the key trend. High initial investments and maintenance costs are hindering the growth. Insights on drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

The vending machine market is thriving with innovation, offering a wide array of packaged food and beverages, including tobacco products. Accepting various forms of payment such as coins and tokens, alongside cashless payment options, machines cater to diverse consumer preferences. Deploying advanced touch-screen controls and gesture-based interaction, they enhance user experience, while video, audio, and even scent features engage customers further. In fast-moving cities, these machines are indispensable, offering convenience amidst urban hustle. Optimizing manpower and time, machines operate efficiently, ensuring swift service delivery. As technology evolves, machines continue to evolve, integrating mobile workforce management and vehicle diagnostics for seamless operations, thereby cementing their role in modern retail landscapes.

The industry is experiencing robust growth across various sectors, including hotels & restaurants, corporate offices, public places, schools, colleges, and more. As urbanization increases and disposable income rises, demand for convenience food items from machines escalates. Smart technology solutions, including cashless payment systems and smart customer service technologies, are revolutionizing the industry, enhancing convenience and efficiency for consumers. Governments are also encouraging the adoption of machines in public places to cater to the growing demand for quick snacks and beverages. However, challenges persist, such as high initial installation costs, but the size continues to expand due to the increasing demand for on-the-go refreshments and snacks in various settings.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentation by Product
7 Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

