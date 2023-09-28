16 Handles Brings Out the Cookie Monster in Everyone with Launch of New Blue Cookie Dough Topping

Frozen Dessert Brand Adds Cookie Monster Cookie Dough from DŌ to Stores 

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles and  Cookie Dough Confections, are teaming up to bring a new cookie dough topping to dessert lovers: Cookie Monster Cookie Dough. Starting September 28, all 16 Handles locations nationwide will launch the topping at stores. The frozen dessert brand is the exclusive retailer for the popular edible and bakeable cookie dough company.

Cookie Monster Cookie Dough features DŌ's signature chocolate chip cookie dough in vibrant blue, packed with OREO and Chips Ahoy!® cookies, amping up the already-do-licious edible cookie dough.

16 Handles and DŌ Cookie Dough Confections are teaming up to launch Cookie Monster Cookie Dough at all 16 Handles locations nationwide.
16 Handles CEO Neil Hershman acquired DŌ earlier this year in order to deepen the partnership between the two brands. Customers have grown to love the gourmet edible cookie dough and baked treats found at 16 Handles stores, in addition to Cookie cakes and DŌ cups that are popular in shops. The menu extension has also been a leading factor in increasing check sizes for franchise partners and making 16 Handles an all-encompassing local dessert shop.

"Our new Cookie Monster Cookie Dough is a fun twist on traditional chocolate chip cookie dough that is sure to bring out the cookie monster in everyone!" said Hershman. "We're excited to offer something new to our customers since they have been loving the addition of DŌ's cookie cakes and edible dough on our topping bar."

16 Handles and DŌ share the common mission of uplifting guest and celebrating special moments. 16 Handles' stores already sell five flavors of DŌ cups, including 'brookie' dough (brownie + cookie), vegan chocolate chip and cake batter. You will oftentimes find multiple flavors of edible dough on the topping bar, ready to be eaten by the spoonful.

16 Handles sets itself apart with contemporary store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough.

To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 45 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

