16 Handles Propels Brand into Multiple New Markets, Capitalizing on Fro Yo Resurgence

Dessert Franchise Adding 20+ New Units Across New York, Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Florida

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National frozen dessert brand 16 Handles is on a sweet growth spurt. This year, the NYC-based franchise with a strong Northeast presence debuted a handful of shops in new markets across the U.S., in addition to signing over a dozen new franchisees to further expand the fun, vibrant, community-driven dessert destination to more cities.

Key Growth States Across the U.S.

16 Handles has debuted stores in several new markets this year, including an opening Frisco, TX. The brand is adding 20+ new units across New York, Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Florida.

Arizona : The brand has inked a multi-unit agreement with Phoenix -based franchisees, who plan to open multiple stores in Phoenix and the surrounding suburbs over the next two years.

: The brand has inked a multi-unit agreement with -based franchisees, who plan to open multiple stores in and the surrounding suburbs over the next two years. South Carolina : Multiple locations are under construction throughout the state to debut 16 Handles, including stores in Charleston and Columbia , which are slated to open in early 2025.

: Multiple locations are under construction throughout the state to debut 16 Handles, including stores in and , which are slated to open in early 2025. Texas : Following on the success of the brand's launch in Houston last month, 16 Handles is also under construction in Richmond and Missouri City , both opening this winter. Additional units will be announced soon within the Houston market. The brand will also make its debut in Austin with a location just secured to open in early 2025.

: Following on the success of the brand's launch in last month, 16 Handles is also under construction in and , both opening this winter. Additional units will be announced soon within the market. The brand will also make its debut in with a location just secured to open in early 2025. Florida : 16 Handles is rapidly expanding on both coasts of Florida . A Jupiter store opened late this year and one in West Palm Beach will debut in January. Additional shops are in planning for the Miami Beach and Bonita Springs markets, as well as the brand's celebrity minority owner Danny Duncan's hometown store in Englewood .

: 16 Handles is rapidly expanding on both coasts of . A Jupiter store opened late this year and one in will debut in January. Additional shops are in planning for the and markets, as well as the brand's celebrity minority owner hometown store in . New York : The brand's strong NYC presence will be increased with the debut of 16 Handles in Brooklyn's popular Cobble Hill neighborhood. An additional unit is also under development in Westchester County .

"The last two years have been huge for 16 Handles. We continue to improve our system and create a new level of demand that is positively impacting new and old stores alike," said CEO Neil Hershman. "Our willingness to take risks – like recent viral flavor launches including French Fry frozen yogurt and Squid Games-inspired Squid Ink Black Matcha, or design a customer lounge-style seating area – have shown us a clear path forward. We are confident that combined with the right franchise partners and great locations, we can take over the frozen yogurt and dessert industry, especially at this critical junction where consumers want healthier options, and operators was low-labor business models."

Reduced Startup Costs Rolled out for Franchisees

With the brand's rapid expansion and growing network of franchisees, 16 Handles has revamped its store design and decreased the cost of buildout by nearly $30,000. The updated store design now features in-house millwork production to have full control of the custom modular and jaw-dropping topping bar that makes 16 Handles the most unique and technical frozen yogurt concept. In addition, all key elements for the franchise are now manufactured in America, with the highest quality products less than half of what comparable brands are able to offer.

"After building many stores, including in traditionally expensive cities like New York, we've learned a thing or two about how to control construction costs and simplify build out," added Hershman. "We have now created customized branded furniture that is easy to assemble for franchisees. For me, this is a big win that helps us to achieve our goal of reducing startup costs and making a better and more unique branded store for our customers."

16 Handles sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, cookie dough and take-home pints.

The frozen dessert brand pushes the boundaries of innovation and flavor, with recent limited-edition monthly launches including flavors like French Fry, Butter Beer, Squid Ink, Dune Spice and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella.

To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 35 locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE 16 Handles