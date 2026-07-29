16 Handles Surpasses Last Year's Franchise Growth in Just Six Months, Posts 30% Same-Store Sales Growth

Premium Frozen Dessert Brand is on Pace to Double Previous Year's Franchise Growth

New Leadership Appointments Position Brand for Continued Nationwide Expansion

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles, the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise known for its modern design and viral flavors, is building on its strongest year yet with another record-setting stretch of franchise growth. After signing 25 new franchise agreements in the first half of 2026 – already surpassing the total number of franchise agreements signed during all of 2025 – the brand is now on pace to double last year's franchise development. At the same time, 16 Handles achieved 30% year-over-year same-store sales growth, underscoring the continued strength of both consumer demand and franchise performance.

16 Handles franchisees Min Lee and Chris So celebrated the grand opening of their Fulshear, TX store in Summer 2026, recording one of the most successful opening weekends in brand history. The premium frozen dessert brand is on pace to double previous year's franchise growth as it expands to new markets across the country.

The momentum reflects growing consumer demand for premium frozen desserts, strong unit-level economics across the system and continued investments in franchise operations, training and support that are helping franchisees open stronger and scale faster. Together, these milestones position 16 Handles for another breakout year as it expands into new markets around the country.

Frozen Yogurt's Resurgence Creates Opportunity for Premium Brands

Frozen yogurt is experiencing a resurgence as younger consumers seek customizable desserts made with premium ingredients and better-for-you options. The global frozen yogurt market is projected to grow at a 22.1% CAGR over the next decade, driven by demand for innovative, experience-driven concepts. 16 Handles has helped lead that momentum through bold flavor innovation, a modern store experience and national media attention from outlets including Fox News, New York Times and CNBC, which have highlighted the brand's role in the category boom.

"Frozen yogurt never stopped being something people loved – it simply needed brands willing to keep innovating while delivering a consistently great product," said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "The momentum we're experiencing today is the result of investing in quality at every level: better ingredients, stronger franchise partners, smarter operations and an experience guests genuinely enjoy. As the category continues to grow, we're proud to be building a brand that people love to visit and entrepreneurs are excited to invest in."

Growth Fueled by Franchisee Confidence and Operational Investments

16 Handles' development momentum reflects both new franchise interest and continued reinvestment from existing owners, demonstrating confidence in the brand's long-term growth strategy. Highlights from the first half of 2026 include:

Signed 25 franchise agreements across 10 states, already exceeding the brand's total franchise signings for all of 2025 and putting the company on pace to double last year's development.

already exceeding the brand's total franchise signings for all of 2025 and putting the company on pace to double last year's development. Expanded into new markets , including California, North Carolina and Rhode Island, while existing franchisees continued reinvesting in the brand with second and third locations.

, including California, North Carolina and Rhode Island, while existing franchisees continued reinvesting in the brand with second and third locations. Achieved 30% year-over-year same-store sales growth , building on the brand's strong 20% sales growth in 2025.

, building on the brand's strong 20% sales growth in 2025. Strengthened franchise support with the addition of Vice President of Operations Patti Carr and Vice President of Training Donna Coupe, whose leadership is enhancing onboarding, training and operational systems as the franchise system continues to grow.

With an active development pipeline and additional openings planned through the remainder of 2026, 16 Handles is well positioned to build on its momentum by expanding into new markets while continuing to invest in franchisee support and operational excellence.

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be. The brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, with recent limited-edition flavor launches including French Fry, Salted Butter, Strawberry Kefir, Butter Beer, and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, and Original Tart.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles franchise opportunities, please visit https://16handles.com/franchise/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to 40+ locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (847) 945-1300

SOURCE 16 Handles