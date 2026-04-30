16 Handles Makes Significant California Debut with Eight-Unit, Multi-Market Expansion

Premium Frozen Dessert Brand Signs Multi-Unit Deals in Southern California, San Fernando Valley, Bay Area and San Diego

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles, the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise known for its modern design and viral flavors, is bringing its modern, tech-forward concept to the West Coast, announcing its first-ever expansion into California with eight units planned across some of the state's most high-demand markets. Initial locations are already in development across the LA Metro area, the San Fernando Valley, the San Francisco Bay Area and North San Diego.

The brand has signed the following franchise agreements across California:

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. The brand has signed agreements to debut in California with eight new stores. Pictured here is a 16 Handles in Chandler,

South Orange County, CA – Husband-and-wife duo Fadl Abdel Karim and Jamila Refky have signed an agreement to open two locations in South Orange County. Bringing a complementary mix of operational expertise and brand-building vision, Fadl comes from a management consulting background, focusing on operations transformation and process standardization, while Jamila leads with a design-driven approach to brand licensing, franchise development, and community building. Together, they are excited to launch their first venture together and introduce 16 Handles to the local community.

– Husband-and-wife duo Fadl Abdel Karim and Jamila Refky have signed an agreement to open two locations in South Orange County. Bringing a complementary mix of operational expertise and brand-building vision, Fadl comes from a management consulting background, focusing on operations transformation and process standardization, while Jamila leads with a design-driven approach to brand licensing, franchise development, and community building. Together, they are excited to launch their first venture together and introduce 16 Handles to the local community. San Fernando Valley, CA (Northridge) – Rockwell Allen, a tech/sales professional, along with a longtime friend and business partner, have signed a two-unit deal in the San Fernando Valley, with their first location planned for Northridge. After evaluating multiple franchise opportunities, the duo ultimately chose 16 Handles for its strong brand appeal, available territory and long-term growth potential.

– Rockwell Allen, a tech/sales professional, along with a longtime friend and business partner, have signed a two-unit deal in the San Fernando Valley, with their first location planned for Northridge. After evaluating multiple franchise opportunities, the duo ultimately chose 16 Handles for its strong brand appeal, available territory and long-term growth potential. North San Diego, CA (Del Mar) – Paul Vignola, a local entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, has signed an agreement to open two units in North San Diego. A longtime fan of the brand from his years living in New York City, Vignola reconnected with 16 Handles after following its recent growth and evolution under new ownership.

– Paul Vignola, a local entrepreneur and Air Force veteran, has signed an agreement to open two units in North San Diego. A longtime fan of the brand from his years living in New York City, Vignola reconnected with 16 Handles after following its recent growth and evolution under new ownership. San Francisco Bay Area, CA (Milpitas) – The Karthiks, a Bay Area-based tech couple, bring their entrepreneurial mindset and passion for community to their newest venture. The couple signed a two-unit agreement in the Bay Area, with their first shop planned for Milpitas.

"We've always seen California as a natural second home for 16 Handles, but we wanted to enter the market the right way, with strong operators and lots of momentum," said 16 Handles CEO Neil Hershman. "Our marketing and nationwide growth has created a viral resurgence of frozen yogurt, and we think it's time for the west coast to try the world's best frozen yogurt and soft serve."

"What drew us to 16 Handles was the strength of its self-serve frozen yogurt model, perfect for a market like the SF Bay Area, where customers value convenience, customization and quality. Just as important is the brand's vision to become part of the local community and create a welcoming space where people can connect," said The Karthiks. "For us, it's the complete package: a modern model, a community-driven mission, and a team built for long-term success. We're excited to bring that experience to the SF Bay Area starting with Milpitas."

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be. The brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, with recent limited-edition flavor launches including French Fry, Salted Butter, Strawberry Kefir, Butter Beer, and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, and Original Tart.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles franchise opportunities, please visit https://16handles.com/franchise/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to 40+ locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (847) 945-1300

SOURCE 16 Handles