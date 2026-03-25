16 Handles Expands Leadership Team After Achieving Highest Growth Year

New VP Hires from K9 Resorts and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to Support Brand's Franchise

Expansion

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 Handles, the upscale frozen yogurt and dessert franchise known for its modern design and viral flavors, has named Patti Carr as its new Vice President of Operations and Donna Coupe as its new Vice President of Training. The new hires come at a pivotal moment for the brand, following its highest-growth year to date in 2025 and building on multiple franchise agreements already signed in early 2026 – reinforcing 16 Handles' commitment to operational excellence and consistent in-store execution as its footprint continues to quickly expand.

16 Handles' new leadership hires include Patti Carr as VP of Operations and Donna Coupe as VP of Training

Fresh Signings and State Launches

Since the start of 2026, 16 Handles has expanded its development pipeline with new agreements, including deals signed to debut the frozen dessert concept in Georgia and Rhode Island for the first time. Additional franchise deals have been signed to continue growth in key markets nationwide.

Georgia: Two-unit development deal in North Atlanta





Two-unit development deal in North Atlanta Rhode Island: Two-unit development deal in Providence and Newport





Two-unit development deal in Providence and Newport Texas: Additional agreements in Houston and Dallas





Additional agreements in Houston and Dallas Additional States: Hamden CT, Chicago IL, Westchester NY

Record 2025 Growth and Performance

The early-year deal activity follows a breakout 2025 for 16 Handles, when the brand achieved record system growth – opening eight new locations and signing 25 new franchise deals across the United States. Several new stores delivered exceptional early results, breaking grand opening day sale records and putting multiple locations on track to exceed $1 million in revenue in their first 12 months – a standout metric in the frozen dessert category. Rising average unit volumes and same-store sales, combined with reduced build-out costs, underscores the brand's strong momentum and effectiveness of its marketing, support, and operational model.

To support the expansion, 16 Handles has added the following key positions to the leadership team:

Patti Carr – VP of Operations

Carr brings more than 40 years of experience driving multi-brand, multi-site franchise performance across some of the most recognized brands in QSR and retail. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, Carr also held leadership roles with iconic brands including Mrs. Fields and Krispy Kreme, where she built deep expertise in scaling operations, strengthening brand standards, and supporting franchise growth. At 16 Handles, she will lead field operations and franchisee support, with a focus on consistent execution, unit-level profitability, and protecting the premium guest experience as the brand expands.

Donna Coupe – VP of Training

Coupe brings with her more than 30 years of experience developing training systems and fostering successful franchisees. Coupe comes from over 30 years at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, most recently serving as their VP of Support & Training. In her new role at 16 Handles, she will develop and execute the brand's training strategy across new store openings and the existing system, strengthening onboarding, operational readiness, and ongoing development to help teams deliver exceptional, consistent experience in every store.

"Following our strongest growth year to date, investing in best-in-class operational and training leadership is essential to supporting our franchisees and sustaining the momentum we're seeing nationwide," said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "Patti and Donna are proven franchise operators who know how to build scalable systems, develop high-performing teams, and protect the guest experience so that every new store opens strong and stays strong."

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be. The brand pushes the boundaries of innovation, with recent limited-edition flavor launches including French Fry, Salted Butter, Strawberry Kefir, Butter Beer, and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, and Original Tart.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addicted product lineup and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles franchise opportunities, please visit https://16handles.com/franchise/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to 40 locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman PR, [email protected] or (734) 645-0502

SOURCE 16 Handles