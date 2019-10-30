16 Miracle Flights and Counting: Parents of Las Vegas Girl Battling Rare Form of Epilepsy Share Story for November Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven-year-old Amanda Jimenez from Las Vegas, Nevada is one of 32 people in the world diagnosed with an exceptionally rare form of epilepsy. For years, the severity and unpredictability of her seizures left her homebound. Now the joyous fifth grader is back in school and seizure free.

As Epilepsy Awareness Month begins November 1, Amanda's parents, Jose and Celia, are working to raise awareness of Amanda's condition as well as the national charity that has made her life-changing treatment possible, Miracle Flights.

Amanda Jimenez, 11, of Las Vegas, Nevada, hugs Miles the Bear, mascot of the national medical flight charity Miracle Flights. Amanda, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, has received 16 Miracle Flights to life-changing medical treatment in California.

Miracle Flights has flown Amanda and her parents 16 times since 2015 for specialized medical treatment at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, California, where—exactly one year ago this week—doctors diagnosed Amanda with the rare genetic mutation known as CHD2.

"It took over eight years for us to find an answer," says Jose Jimenez. "Miracle Flights made it possible."

Amanda was just two years old when she experienced her first seizure. Medication seemed to help for a couple of years, but shortly after her fourth birthday, the seizures returned. Local doctors referred Amanda to specialists in California, but the drive across the desert was treacherous, with Amanda often suffering seizures on the road.

The Jimenezes discovered that the nation's leading medical flight charity, Miracle Flights, was headquartered just a few miles from their suburban Las Vegas home. A nonprofit organization that provides free plane tickets to children and adults in need of complex medical treatment far from home, Miracle Flights also covers the cost for both parents to travel with their child.

"Once we found Miracle Flights, a new door opened, because we've been able to expand the possibilities for Amanda to travel and discover new opportunities for treatment," says Jimenez. "Every time they've flown her, we have seen improvement."

Since starting treatment at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Amanda's seizures have diminished from several a day to three to five a year. Her condition has improved so much, she's even returned to school after a three-year absence. Amanda still requires several Miracle Flights a year to see her doctors. While there is currently no cure for CHD2, research continues—and Amanda's future looks bright.

"I felt like epilepsy took my daughter away, because she was always in and out of hospitals and on medication. These past few years haven't been easy, but we are starting to see the light," says Jimenez. "We're getting to know our daughter again."

To help Amanda and other children reach specialized medical care far from home, or to refer a family in need, visit www.miracleflights.org.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 128,303 flights and currently books an average of 700 flights per month. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

