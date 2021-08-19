16 Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. Attorneys in 2022 Best Lawyers®

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in New Hampshire, the trial law firm of Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. has earned another round of accolades from Best Lawyers® in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Globally renowned for its commitment to peer review and objectivity, Best Lawyers® surveys top-rated attorneys throughout the United States to develop the annual The Best Lawyers in America guide. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch utilizes the same rigorous selection process for its awardees, but solely dedicates itself to recognizing early career attorneys.

In total, 15 of the Northern New England firm's attorneys were chosen for listings in The Best Lawyers in America 2022:

No more than 6% of all private practice attorneys from coast to coast are selected to each edition of The Best Lawyers in America, making the above attorneys' repeated selection a remarkable accomplishment.

Further, three of the above Best Lawyers-acclaimed attorneys also scored the highest in their legal practice and geographic areas. As such, they earned 2022 Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" awards:

Brian M. Quirk in Criminal Defense: White-Collar in Concord

in Criminal Defense: White-Collar in James D. Rosenberg in Criminal Defense: General Practice in Concord

in Criminal Defense: General Practice in Peter W. Schroeter in Mediation in Portland

Finally, but of no less importance, Attorney Anthony Carr of Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. earned 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for his work in "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs" in Concord. The 2022 edition is the very first in which he has been recognized by Best Lawyers.

About Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

Founded in 1981, Shaheen & Gordon has a team of more than 40 attorneys, earning statewide, regional, and national accolades for our legal work throughout New England. Our firm's practice covers a wide range of individual, business, and corporate legal services, including Personal Injury; Criminal & DWI/DUI Defense; Divorce & Family Law; Trusts, Estates, & Guardianships; Business & Corporate Law; Workers' Compensation; Litigation; Healthcare; Immigration Law; and Mediation & Arbitration.

