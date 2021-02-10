16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Launches Queeng Playing Cards: 2nd Edition with Diversity and Gender Equality as its Foundation

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling 50,000 decks of Queeng's first edition worldwide, the deck of playing cards where each card possessing a gender holds equal weight, is bringing its Queeng Playing Cards: 2nd Edition , with both diversity and gender equality as its foundation. Queeng was brought to life by 16-year-old Maayan Segal and her father - Uri Segal, after Maayan began to question why the King card is more valuable than the Queen card. The young entrepreneur wanted to expand the deck's inclusivity, creating the first-ever multi-ethnic deck of cards, incorporating multiple ethnicities as royal cards.

In Queeng Playing Cards: 2nd Edition, all cards that have a gender remain of equal value, and the deck introduces a range of skin tones and facial features. The card deck functions the same way it always has, allowing players to continue playing all of their favorite games. Queeng's take on the classic 52-card deck is a more accurate reflection of the progression of society compared to the playing cards that first originated in Ancient China.

"When my daughter began to have questions about not only gender equality but also when we were playing card games as a family, the importance of educating young kids that men and women are equally powerful was apparent," says Uri Segal, Maayan's dad and Co-Founder of Queeng. "Instead of brushing it off and explaining it was just a game, I knew that it was actually so much more than that and it would be impactful to create something that would accurately represent gender and racial equality."

Queeng embraces the progressive mindset of society and aims to celebrate it through their fair take on standard playing cards. Since their launch of the new, ethnically diverse cards, Queeng Playing Cards: 2nd Edition has sold more than 4,000 decks in just five days. The Queeng cards are the product of Maayan, a young girl with an understanding of race and gender inequalities throughout society, her own tenacity to make a difference for other girls, and her father's support.

What started as simply a family project, Queeng playing cards quickly gained traction as the positive message it sends card players can make a great impact. The card game is a take on classic playing cards that functions on a foundation of gender equality and celebrates the progressive mindset. To learn more about the story of Queeng, please click here and to purchase Queeng cards, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/queeng-playing-cards-2nd-edition .

