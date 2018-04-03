16-Year-Old Indian Girl Sells Crypto App to Redwood City Ventures

Crypto Price Tracker helps retail investors in 10 languages monitor in real-time the prices of more than 1,000 crypto-currencies across about 20 exchanges and in 32 different fiat currencies. It also allows users to set alerts and manage their crypto portfolio.

Redwood City Ventures, which owns one of North America's largest crypto-currency mining datacenters, bought the app as part of its broader strategy to offer consumer-focused financial technology products. Redwood City Ventures Founder Sean Walsh said: "We are committed to more than just crypto-currency mining. We are building valuable direct-to-consumer products and services intended to accelerate mainstream crypto-currency adoption and demystify the often confusing marketplace for consumers."

Arora, who initially faced racist and misogynist attacks online from people skeptical the teenager was really behind the popular app, plans to create additional products. Arora has previously studied in the United States at an MIT summer program and is applying to work in the country through a visa program for foreigners with extraordinary capability. "I learned that the online world can be cruel. But I feel I have an entrepreneurial spirit and I love startup culture," Arora said. "I am now more determined than ever to develop ideas and products and am delighted to count on the support of Redwood City Ventures for the Crypto Price Tracker."

Walsh said: "Diversity in technology, and in crypto specifically, is important. And, working with a young woman as talented as Harshita, only reinforces our conviction that high-tech worker immigration into Silicon Valley, and the USA more broadly, better equips our country to compete in the global tech market."

About Redwood City Ventures:

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Redwood City Ventures is a venture investment firm focused on crypto-currency investments. Its portfolio of asset and consumer-facing products includes Project Spokane LLC, one of North America's largest crypto-currency mining datacenters.

For more information, visit https://www.redwoodcityventures.com

About Crypto Price Tracker:

The Crypto Price Tracker was launched in January 2018 as a beautifully-designed iPhone and iPad application that helps users track real-time prices of 1000+ crypto-currencies from about 20 exchanges and in 32 fiat currencies. It also allows users to set alerts and manage their portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.cryptopricetrackerapp.com/

