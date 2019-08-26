16-Year-Old Multi Talented Phenom, JD Tsasa, Will Prepare for NBA Draft with Chameleon BX

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco based, Chameleon BX, announced JD Tsasa will prepare for the 2022 NBA Draft by training in the company's personalized comprehensive program starting June 2020.

JD Tsasa is a 16 year-old elite high school basketball player, who graduated two years ahead of his class, and is also a classically trained pianist from Phoenix, AZ. He is 6' 7", with an impressive 7.25' wingspan. JD will train with Chameleon BX in San Francisco to prepare for the 2022 NBA draft.

JD Tsasa is a 16-year-old, 6' 7" basketball player with a 7.25-foot wingspan, whose athletic accomplishments have caught the attention of several elite D1 college programs. But what truly distinguishes JD from other elite high school athletes is he's a classically trained pianist who's also academically gifted, graduating two full years ahead of his high school class in Phoenix, AZ, with aspirations to play in both the NBA and Carnegie Hall.

After careful consideration of all available options, JD and his mother, Gratia Saamdi, said their decision was entirely based on choosing a pathway, which best suited JD's aspirations. "The Chameleon BX program will accelerate my true potential and provide the kind of personalized attention I need to properly prepare for achieving my goal of playing in the NBA," said Tsasa. "My skills evaluation was done by NBA legend Eddie Johnson, which in itself was pretty cool." His mother added, "Chameleon BX offers the most comprehensive program for developing young talent. Frank Matrisciano is accomplished in transforming athletes and the skills training provided by Chameleon BX's NBA experienced coaching staff made the decision easy for us. No other option came close, including college."

Tsasa's decision to train with Chameleon BX represents the company's second client signing in the past 3 weeks. MarJon Beauchamp, a 5-Star high school prospect from Washington state announced August 1 his decision to pass up several elite Division 1 offers to train with Chameleon BX. 18-season NBA vet and Chameleon BX skills coach, Eddie Johnson who performed Tsasa's workout said, "JD and MarJon possess the raw talent and mental toughness to play in the NBA. Our job is to help them maximize their potential. As far as I'm concerned, the sky's the limit."

Matrisciano's rationale for developing Chameleon BX was driven by his decade long passion to fill the void that existed for preparing exceptional high school athletes for the NBA. Current pathways such as college, the NBA G League, China, Australia, and Europe don't prepare elite high school players for the pros. "They aren't the right environments for teenage kids," said Matrisciano. The Chameleon BX coaching staff includes an esteemed group of former NBA basketball coaches and executives who will prepare athletes for the life in the NBA. In addition to Eddie Johnson, the staff includes Bob Hill, Dave Joerger, Kim Hughes, Mike Woodson, Josh Oppenheimer, Tom Sterner and Dean Demopoulos all with extensive NBA and collegiate coaching experience.

About Chameleon BX

Chameleon BX is a one-of-a-kind personalized training program designed specifically for helping elite high school basketball players prepare physically and mentally for the NBA draft with unrivaled fitness training and skills training by NBA coaches who've lived the NBA life. Chameleon BX provides a customized focus and individualized attention on each player. As part of its commitment to preparing its clients for all aspects of life, Chameleon BX also offers continued education, nutritional guidance, and marketing and sponsorship support.

